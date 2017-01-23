8 ‘Undisputed’ takeaways from the Patriots and Falcons wins

The Patriots quarterback was a sparkling 32-of-42 for 384 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in New England's 36-17 win over Pittsburgh. And all that without a superstar wide receiver or the services of the injured Rob Gronkowski. It was proof positive to Skip — who called the game a "masterpiece" — that there is still no one better in the game.

"Tom Brady at age 39 proved he’s still the best quarterback in pro football," Bayless said. "He’s better than Aaron Bleeping Rodgers, or Ben Roethlisberger or even Matty Ice."

We'll get a glimpse of that last comparison soon enough.

Matt Slocum

AP photo