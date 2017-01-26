Our 25 picks for the all-time All-Super Bowl Team
A team of Super Bowl greats
Many of the best players the NFL has ever seen reached the Super Bowl at one point in their careers. Whether they won a ring depended on each player, but most of the all-time greats did.
To put into perspective which players were the best in the NFL’s biggest game, we built a team of the top Super Bowl players of all time. There were plenty of close calls at several positions, as well as a handful of clear-cut choices.WP
QB: Joe Montana, 49ers
This is a toss-up between Tom Brady and Montana, but a 4-0 record and near-perfect performances in the Super Bowl gives Mr. Montana the edge. He had 11 touchdown passes and zero interceptions in his four wins. He also has the all-time highest passer rating in Super Bowl history at 127.8.© by Sporting News ZUMA Press
RB: Franco Harris, Steelers
No player has carried the ball more in the Super Bowl than Harris, who’s toted the rock 101 times – 31 more than any other running back. He also has the most career rushing yards in the Super Bowl and is tied for second with four touchdowns on the ground. Harris won four rings with the Steelers, going 4-0 in those games.Focus on Sport Getty Images
RB: Emmitt Smith, Cowboys
Smith is arguably the best running back of all time, and his play in the Super Bowl is nearly as impressive as his regular-season numbers. He has the most career rushing touchdowns in the Super Bowl as well as the third-most rushing yards. His 132 yards in Super Bowl XXVIII are the ninth-most all-time.WP
WR: Jerry Rice, 49ers
When it comes to receiving records in the Super Bowl, Rice holds just about every one. He’s the all-time leader in receptions (33), yards (589), touchdowns (eight) and even yards from scrimmage (604). It’s doubtful any player will ever pass him in those categories.Getty Images Focus On Sport
WR: Lynn Swann, Steelers
There are several good candidates for the second receiver spot, such as Michael Irvin and Andre Reed, but Swann gets the nod. He’s second in receiving yards (364) and a four-time Super Bowl champ, which puts him above the rest of the receivers in that regard.Getty Images Focus On Sport
TE: Dan Ross, Bengals
Ross previously held the Super Bowl record for receptions in a game with 11 before Demaryius Thomas broke it in Super Bowl XLVIII with 13. In his lone appearance, though, Ross put together a terrific effort with 104 yards and two touchdowns.Focus on Sport Getty Images
OT: Jon Kolb, Steelers
Kolb was a staple of the Steelers’ four Super Bowl wins, holding down the left side of the offensive line and opening up running lanes for Franco Harris in the running game.Focus on Sport Getty Images
OG: Gene Upshaw, Raiders
Upshaw is one of the best guards in NFL history, and it’s no surprise he was a key part of the Raiders’ two Super Bowl championships.Getty Images Focus On Sport
C: Jim Langer, Dolphins
Langer led the way in the Dolphins’ back-to-back Super Bowl championships, anchoring the middle of the line in front of running back Larry Csonka.
OG: Joe Andruzzi, Patriots
The Patriots were run-heavy in their first three Super Bowl wins, rushing for 372 yards. Andruzzi certainly had a hand in their dominant ground attack at guard.
OT: Erik Williams, Cowboys
The Cowboys’ Super Bowl XXVII team had arguably the best offensive line in the game with Williams holding down the right side of the line. He did a great job protecting Troy Aikman, as well as opening up holes for Emmitt Smith.Martin Morrow NFL
DE: Charles Haley, 49ers/Cowboys
Haley leads all players with five Super Bowl rings, and while he was a 3-4 outside linebacker for the 49ers, he was a defensive end for the Cowboys. He has four career sacks in the Super Bowl, which is the second-most all-time.Stephen Dunn
DT: Joe Greene, Steelers
Mean Joe would be a consensus pick on any all-time Super Bowl team with his four rings and sheer dominance on the interior defensive line. In his four appearances, Greene had one sack, one interception, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble. He was a huge part of the Steelers’ dominance in the ‘70s.Getty Images
DT: Randy White, Cowboys
In his three Super Bowls, White had four sacks. That’s the second-most in Super Bowl history, though he would have liked to finish better than 1-2 in the big game. He was a co-MVP in Super Bowl XIII, which is quite the feat for a defensive lineman.Focus on Sport Getty Images
DE: L.C. Greenwood, Steelers
It’s hard to imagine how anyone moved the ball against the Steelers in the ’70s. Greenwood has an NFL-high five sacks in the Super Bowl, going 4-0 in his four appearances. He was a dominant force for the Steelers.Focus on Sport Getty Images
LB: Ray Lewis, Ravens
Lewis’ remarkable longevity in the NFL is evidenced by his two Super Bowl wins that came more than a decade apart. He was named the MVP of Super Bowl XXXV back in 2001, which is pretty rare for a linebacker.
LB: Jack Lambert, Steelers
Lambert was just as important as any of the Steelers’ defenders in their four Super Bowl wins. He was one of the best linebackers in the game on the league’s top defense.Getty Images
LB: Tedy Bruschi, Patriots
Bruschi was a playmaking linebacker for the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls in New England. He had two sacks in his first appearance, a loss to the Packers, but he rebounded to win three Super Bowls later on in his career.AFP Getty Images
CB: Mel Blount, Steelers
Blount had two interceptions in his four Super Bowl appearances, ranking second in NFL history that category. The Steelers’ front seven got most of the attention, but Blount was a key contributor in the secondary.
CB: Deion Sanders, Cowboys/49ers
Sanders played in two Super Bowls, winning one with the 49ers and another with the Cowboys. Though he had only one interception, he was a true shutdown cornerback and played a big role on both winning defenses. He also caught a 47-yard pass in Dallas’ Super Bowl XXX win.NFL Joseph Patronite
S: Jake Scott, Dolphins
Scott was named MVP of Super Bowl VII for the Dolphins, intercepting two passes and returning them for 63 yards. He won two rings in three trips to the Super Bowl.Miami Dolphins
S: Ronnie Lott, 49ers
This was an easy selection considering just how impactful Lott was on the 49ers’ defense. He played both corner and safety in their four trips to the Super Bowl, helping them to a 4-0 record in those games.Dan Honda NFL
KR: Desmond Howard, Packers
Howard was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXI, totaling 244 return yards and a touchdown in the Packers’ win over the Patriots. He was the most obvious choice here.AFP/Getty Images RHONA WISE
K: Adam Vinatieri, Patriots/Colts
Vinatieri went 5-0 in his five Super Bowl trips, playing a key role in just about all of them. Put simply, there isn’t a single kicker in the NFL you’d rather have on the field with the game on the line in the Super Bowl.
P: Ray Guy, Raiders
Punters don’t get much attention in the Super Bowl, but Guy played a key role in the Raiders’ three championships.Getty Images Michael Zagaris