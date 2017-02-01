5 things the New England Patriots do that drive opponents crazy

Tom Brady completed 67.4 percent of his passes this season, which was fifth-best in the NFL. He’s as accurate as they come in the NFL, which is difference-making for the Patriots in a couple different ways. Not only does it help him avoid turnovers, but his ball placement is elite. He puts passes in spots where only his receivers can make a play. And when his receivers are open, he leads them in a way that allows them to gain big yardage after the catch.

Derrick Johnson said this last season about Brady, all of which is true.

“What can’t he do? He’s super accurate, he gets the ball out of his hands fast. We’re all fans of the game of football, and seeing him back there throwing the ball, and winning in big games, winning in clutch moments, in Super Bowls, he’s definitely one of the best.”

Brady’s accuracy frustrates defenders because it makes it nearly impossible for them to get their hands on the football. Pass deflections are hard to come by, as are interceptions.

Geoff Burke

USA TODAY Sports