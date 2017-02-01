Ranking the careers of the past 25 Super Bowl MVPs

All it takes is one big game to secure football immortality. As we rank the overall careers of the past 25 Super Bowl MVP winners, you may not remember the name of a few players on this list, while many are Hall of Famers.

Because of repeat winners, we had to go back to Super Bowl XXIII (January 1989) to get 25 unique winners.