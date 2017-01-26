The 10 biggest gambling upsets in Super Bowl history, ranked
The biggest day of the NFL season is right around the corner, as the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons prepare to square off in Super Bowl LI (Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30 PM ET, FOX and FOX Sports GO).
And if you're at all a gambler, the Super Bowl is an extra-special day — a record-setting extravaganza of people from all walks of life risking their hard-earned wages on the most meaningful football game of the year.
This year, oddsmakers are expecting a close one, with the Patriots holding steady as 3-point favorites (via OddsShark.com, as of Jan. 26, 1:00 AM ET).
As we'll see in a moment, such a tight spread can make for betting disaster when a blowout ensues. On the other hand, there's arguably nothing worse than a double-digit favorite failing to come away with a win, let alone covering against the spread.
So here are five times double-digit underdogs lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy, ranked against one another for biggest upset in Super Bowl history, followed by the five Super Bowls with the biggest difference between the point spread and the final score.
No matter how you define NFL gambling upsets on the biggest Sunday of the year, we have you covered.
(Super Bowl odds history courtesy OddsShark.com.)AFP AFP/Getty Images
5. Super Bowl XXXII: Denver Broncos (+11) over Green Bay Packers, 31-24
Difference between spread and final score: 18 points
It's hard to call one of the game's all-time greats getting his first ring an upset — especially when the Broncos repeated as champions the next season with essentially the same roster.NFL E. Bakke
4. Super Bowl XXXVI: New England Patriots (+14) over St. Louis Rams, 20-17
Difference between spread and final score: 17 points
Looking back, a team that used the "Tuck Rule" to survive in the postseason should have been a Super Bowl favorite. The football gods clearly smiled on New England in 2001.
There. Our obligatory reference to the Tuck Rule is out of the way. Now, we can move on.This content is subject to copyright. NFL
3. Super Bowl IV: Kansas City Chiefs (+12) over Minnesota Vikings, 23-7
Difference between spread and final score: 28 points
Between Super Bowl IV and the No. 1 entry on the first half of this list, oddsmakers in the nascent days of the NFL learned a valuable lesson: double-digit favorites in the championship game will get you in trouble.Getty Images Focus on Sport
2. Super Bowl XLII: New York Giants (+14) over New England Patriots, 17-14
Difference between spread and final score: 17 points
An undefeated, two-touchdown favorite felled by the friction between a football and a helmet. As if we needed more evidence this universe has no use for merit.Drew Hallowell Getty Images
1. Super Bowl III: New York Jets (+18) over Baltimore Colts, 16-7
Difference between spread and final score: 27 points
If we ever see a 20-point Super Bowl underdog, here's hoping that team's quarterback has the bravado to predict a win — and follow through.Diamond Images Diamond Images/Getty Images
Bonus upsets: Backdoor covers
In Super Bowl X, Cowboys QB Roger Staubach found Percy Howard for a 34-yard TD pass with less than two minutes remaining. The Steelers still won 21-17 but failed to cover the seven-point spread.
In Super Bowl XXXIX, Donovan McNabb's 30-yard TD pass to Greg Lewis with 1:48 to play brought the Eagles to within 24-21. The Patriots, who were also touchdown-favorites, won by that same score.
Now, let's run through the five games in Super Bowl history with the biggest disparity between the margin of victory Las Vegas expected and the actual result.AFP Getty Images
5. Super Bowl XV: Oakland Raiders (+3) over Philadelphia Eagles, 27-10
Difference between spread and final score: 20 points
There's a simple lesson here: Never bet on Philly. Ever.Getty Images Focus on Sport
4. Super Bowl XXXVII: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4) over Oakland Raiders, 48-21
Difference between spread and final score: 31 points
The Raiders are really, really good at getting involved in Super Bowl upsets. Unfortunately for Oakland fans, the 2002 season ended in massive disappointment at the hands of that Chucky-looking coach-turned-TV analyst.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
3. Super Bowl XVIII: Los Angeles Raiders (+3) over Washington Redskins, 38-9
Difference between spread and final score: 32 points
One of the few times, "Just win, baby!" actually worked as a corporate philosophy.Getty Images Getty Images
2. Super Bowl XXII: Washington Redskins (+3) over Denver Broncos, 42-10
Difference between spread and final score: 35 points
At least we saw it coming when the Giants crushed the Broncos the previous year in Super Bowl XXI, as New York was a 9.5-point favorite. In John Elway's second Super Bowl appearance, Denver was expected to win — and the Broncos had to expect that things couldn't get any worse than the past season, at least.
Oops.Focus on Sport Focus on Sport/Getty Images
1. Super Bowl XLVIII: Seattle Seahawks (+2) over Denver Broncos, 43-8
Difference between spread and final score: 37 points
This is what happens when you tell Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch & Co. they're underdogs in the Super Bowl.
Then in Super Bowl XLIX, Seattle was the favorite over New England — and we all know what happened in that instance.Matthew Emmons Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports