The 10 biggest gambling upsets in Super Bowl history, ranked

The biggest day of the NFL season is right around the corner, as the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons prepare to square off in Super Bowl LI (Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30 PM ET, FOX and FOX Sports GO).

And if you're at all a gambler, the Super Bowl is an extra-special day — a record-setting extravaganza of people from all walks of life risking their hard-earned wages on the most meaningful football game of the year.

This year, oddsmakers are expecting a close one, with the Patriots holding steady as 3-point favorites (via OddsShark.com, as of Jan. 26, 1:00 AM ET).

As we'll see in a moment, such a tight spread can make for betting disaster when a blowout ensues. On the other hand, there's arguably nothing worse than a double-digit favorite failing to come away with a win, let alone covering against the spread.

So here are five times double-digit underdogs lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy, ranked against one another for biggest upset in Super Bowl history, followed by the five Super Bowls with the biggest difference between the point spread and the final score.

No matter how you define NFL gambling upsets on the biggest Sunday of the year, we have you covered.

(Super Bowl odds history courtesy OddsShark.com.)

AFP

AFP/Getty Images