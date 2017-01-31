The 11 players who will decide Patriots-Falcons in Super Bowl LI, ranked

The 11 most important players in Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl LI is just days away as both teams are in Houston preparing for the big game. They’ve gone through opening night, fielded questions from the media and all that’s left to do is remain focused and build a game plan to win the Lombardi Trophy.

There will be 22 players on the field at any given moment, but not all of them will be as impactful as the guy next to them. There’s a select group who will decide the outcome of Super Bowl LI on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX). There are the obvious players on the list, but a handful of unheralded names also will play key roles in Sunday’s game.

Winslow Townson

USA TODAY Sports