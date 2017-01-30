Undisputed: Did Tom Brady’s dad hurt the Patriots with Deflategate comments?
Just before his son plays in his seventh Super Bowl game, Tom Brady Sr. addressed the punishment Patriots QB Tom Brady received for his involvement in Deflategate and ripped NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a television interview.
On Monday's episode of "Undisputed," live from Houston, Shannon Sharpe explained how Tom Brady Sr. should have handled the situation:
Tom Brady Sr.: What Roger Goodell did is “beyond reprehensible.”
"For what the league did to him or what Roger Goodell constantly lied about is beyond reprehensible as far as I’m concerned.
… He went on a witch hunt and got in way over his head and had to lie his way out numerous ways. And the reality is Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs, he got suspended because the court said that Roger Goodell could do anything he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever."
Shannon Sharpe: The timing of Tom Sr.'s statement is the problem
“I don’t have a problem with what he said, I have a problem when he said it. My grandmother used to say, ‘Boy, stirring up old poop still smells.’ And if you look at this, Skip, Tom Brady has handled it perfectly. He said ‘I have no animosity toward the league or Roger Goodell. This Super Bowl will not have any more meaning.’
"Now, deep down, you and I both believe that this Super Bowl, if he were to win, would have extra meaning."
Shannon: Family members have a protocol to follow on Super Bowl week
"I’ve been very fortunate, I was able to play in three of these games. After we won the [conference championship] game on Sunday, Mike Shanahan called us in, gave us the logistics. How we were going to handle situations, the ticket requests, so forth and so on.
"The following day, they would call the families and loved ones in and [explain] how they were going to handle the situation. Anything that you could possibly need, come through the team. Let the players focus on the game because that is the most important thing over the next two weeks."
Shannon: It's easy to see why Tom Sr. is upset
"Guess what Tom Brady’s going to have to do for the next three or four days? He’s going to have to put out this fire. I understand Tom Sr.’s frustration. Mr. Brady, I understand. That’s his son, and he felt his son got wrongly accused. He felt the commissioner and the NFL put a permanent stain on his son’s legacy that will never get washed away.
"… I just wish that Mr. Brady would have waited until after the Super Bowl to voice his displeasure. We can understand, because if that was my son I would probably feel the exact same way."
Shannon: Tom Brady will have to respond to his father's comments all week long
"What do you think he’s going to get asked all tonight at Media Day? What do you think over the next three or four days he’s going to have to answer? ‘What about your dad?’
"And what’s he supposed to say? ‘That’s my dad. I love my dad, I support my dad, but I’m here trying to prepare myself for a Super Bowl.’
"I just felt that he has a right to say this, I just wish he would have waited a week later."
Shannon: Bringing up Deflategate serves no one
"Him saying what he says … how do you get to go back and undo what's already been done? Tom has already served his four games. This mark is on his resume. You can't white it out, you can't erase it out. So talking about it doesn't change the fact that he's already served his suspension. I'm sure Tom wants to move on. The Patriots want to move on. Him digging it back up again so it can be seen serves no one."
Cris Carter: Tom Brady Sr. should know better
"We don’t know what he is personally going through with him and his family. Now, being the father of the greatest quarterback that’s ever played… that’s a daunting task in itself.
"…. I don't have a problem with a father speaking out, but given the situation I've been in, now you're making your son's job more difficult. You don't play. You're not under the media scrutiny every day. But that is your son. I do understand you saying something, so I'm willing to accept it. It wasn't the best advice a father could say before Super Bowl number seven for Tom. He knows better."
Skip Bayless: Brady's dad was justified
"Usually I have a big problem with any father, mother, wife, girlfriend speaking on behalf of a star player, or any player. It’s just out of line, let them speak for themselves. Whatever they want to say is what we should take to the bank.
"This is a different situation because this is unheard of. I keep telling you, to me, [the] greatest injustice, the most outrageous injustice in this history of the NFL is what this commissioner chose to do to a quarterback who is nearing age 39. To sacrifice his legacy and reputation by, in my opinion, wrongly accusing him publicly and indelibly tainting his reputation."