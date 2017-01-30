Undisputed: Did Tom Brady’s dad hurt the Patriots with Deflategate comments?

Tom Brady Sr.: What Roger Goodell did is “beyond reprehensible.”

"For what the league did to him or what Roger Goodell constantly lied about is beyond reprehensible as far as I’m concerned.

… He went on a witch hunt and got in way over his head and had to lie his way out numerous ways. And the reality is Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs, he got suspended because the court said that Roger Goodell could do anything he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever."