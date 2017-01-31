Ranking all 51 Super Bowl logos from ugliest to greatest

Not all Super Bowls are created equal

We're less than a week away from the 51st NFL Super Bowl, and suffice to say, a lot has changed since the championship game's inception more than a half-century ago.
 
Tastes, design and the game itself have come a long way in the last 51 years, and in honor of this transformation, we've ranked all 51 Super Bowl logo designs from ugliest to greatest. We've also provided fake sponsorships for each logo based solely on its aesthetc, because it had to be done.
 
We think you'll agree when we say that a lot of Super Bowl logos could also serve as signs for establishments where Patrick Swayze is the bouncer.

Super Bowl XVI
51

Super Bowl XVI

Year: 1982

Sponsored by: the Law Offices of Sadler, Sadler and Stratton.

Super Bowl VI
50

Super Bowl VI

Year: 1972

Sponsored by: RAWHIDE!

Super Bowl XXXVIII
49

Super Bowl XXXVIII

Year: 2004

Sponsored by: Neil DeGrasse Tyson's youth space program.

Super Bowl XVIII
48

Super Bowl XVIII

Year: 1984

Sponsored by: Whoever owns most of Greece's debt.

Super Bowl XXXIX
47

Super Bowl XXXIX

Year: 2005

Sponsored by: Long John Silver's lesser competitors. 

Super Bowl XI
46

Super Bowl XI

Year: 1977

Sponsored by: The people who brought you Law & Order.

Super Bowl XV
45

Super Bowl XV

Year: 1981

Sponsored by: Nana's epitaph.

Super Bowl XII
44

Super Bowl XII

Year: 1978

Sponsored by: Bowl In the Dark Night.

Super Bowl XXIX
43

Super Bowl XXIX

Year: 1995

Sponsored by: That new Mexican place you've been meaning to check out.

Super Bowl VII
42

Super Bowl VII

Year: 1973

Sponsored by: The makers of Tron

Super Bowl IV
41

Super Bowl IV

Year: 1970

Sponsored by: Cash 4 Gold.

Super Bowl XLII
40

Super Bowl XLII

Year: 2008

Sponsored by: The barbecue joint you go to only if your favorite barbecue joint is packed.

Super Bowl XXV
39

Super Bowl XXV

Year: 1991

Sponsored by: The Autobots.

Super Bowl IX
38

Super Bowl IX

Year: 1975

Sponsored by: The fluke who's the duke of soul.

Super Bowl XIX
37

Super Bowl XIX

Year: 1985

Sponsored by: The dummy who sat on the logo and smushed it.

Super Bowl LI
36

Super Bowl LI

Year: 2017

Sponsored by: "Real Eyes Realize Real Lies"

Super Bowl XL
35

Super Bowl XL

Year: 2006

Sponsored by: Minesweeper.

Super Bowl XXXIV
34

Super Bowl XXXIV

Year: 2000

Sponsored by: Madden 2000

Super Bowl X
33

Super Bowl X

Year: 1976

Sponsored by: The guy who forgot it was his turn to do the logo.

Super Bowl VIII
32

Super Bowl VIII

Year: 1974

Sponsored by: The University of Central Florida in conjunction with the New Orleans Saints.

Super Bowl XLIX
31

Super Bowl XLIX

Year: 2015 

Sponsored by: Cuisinart classic four-slice toaster.

Super Bowl XVII
30

Super Bowl XVII

Year: 1983

Sponsored by: The bar with all the Harleys parked outside on Sundays.

Super Bowl II
29

Super Bowl II

Year: 1968

Sponsored by: Knock-off Chuck-E-Cheese.

Super Bowl XLVII
28

Super Bowl XLVII

Year: 2013

Sponsored by: Uniform stodginess. 

Super Bowl XIII
27

Super Bowl XIII

Year: 1979 

Sponsored by: Two guys who just played Pong for the first time.

Super Bowl XLV
26

Super Bowl XLV

Year: 2011

Sponsored by: Rims Xzibit put on your car after hijacking it.

Super Bowl XXVI
25

Super Bowl XXVI

Year: 1992

Sponsored by: The United Freudian Symbolism Enthusiasts of America.

Super Bowl I
24

Super Bowl I

Year: 1967 

Sponsored by: Stenciled Letters.

Super Bowl XXII
23

Super Bowl XXII

Year: 1988

Sponsored by: The Football Star of David

Super Bowl V
22

Super Bowl V

Year: 1971

Sponsored by: Bob's Discount Beverage and Guns.

Super Bowl XXI
21

Super Bowl XXI

Year: 1987

Sponsored by: Bomb-Omb Battlefield.

Super Bowl XLVIII
20

Super Bowl XLVIII

Year: 2014

Sponsored by: The Empire State Building of New Jersey, apparently.

Super Bowl XLI
19

Super Bowl XLI

Year: 2007

Sponsored by: Bitmoji.

Super Bowl XLVI
18

Super Bowl XLVI

Year: 2012

Sponsored by: Indianapolis-in-February weather.

Super Bowl XXIV
17

Super Bowl XXIV

Year: 1990

Sponsored by: "The finest cotillion this side of Lexington"

Super Bowl XLIII
16

Super Bowl XLIII

Year: 2009

Sponsored by: Clip Art 

Super Bowl XXXI
15

Super Bowl XXXI

Year: 1997

Sponsored by: One too many hand grenades.

Super Bowl 50
14

Super Bowl 50

Year: 2016

Sponsored by: Levi's Jeans.

Super Bowl XXXVI
13

Super Bowl XXXVI

Year: 2002

Sponsored by: The most Texas person available.

Super Bowl XLIV
12

Super Bowl XLIV

Year: 2010

Sponsored by: 15 "DRAFT KINGS" banner ads.

Super Bowl XXVII
11

Super Bowl XXVII

Year: 1993

Sponsored by: Seal.

Super Bowl III
10

Super Bowl III

Year: 1969

Sponsored by: Big Dan's Vaguely Illegal Firework Stand.

Super Bowl XX
9

Super Bowl XX

Year: 1986

Sponsored by: ROAD HOUSE!

Super Bowl XXXII
8

Super Bowl XXXII

Year: 1998

Sponsored by: Domino's.

Super Bowl XXXV
7

Super Bowl XXXV

Year: 2001

Sponsored by: Blue Bell ice cream in conjuction with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Super Bowl XXIII
6

Super Bowl XXIII

Year: 1989

Sponsored by: "The safest monster truck rally in the tri-county area."

Super Bowl XXXVII
5

Super Bowl XXXVII

Year: 2003

Sponsored by: The Old Man & the Kicking Tee.

Super Bowl XXX
4

Super Bowl XXX

Year: 1996

Sponsored By: The Arizona Coyotes original jerseys.

Super Bowl XIV
3

Super Bowl XIV

Year: 1980

Sponsored By: The yellow convertible in Daytona USA.

Super Bowl XXXIII
2

Super Bowl XXXIII

Year: 1999

Sponsored By: Harrah's.

Super Bowl XXVII
1

Super Bowl XXVII

Year: 1994

Sponsored By: Chick-Fil-A. 

 

Dan is on Twitter. He'll never forgive the NFL from breaking Roman numeral form and bereaving the Internet of "Super Bowl L"

