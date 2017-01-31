Ranking all 51 Super Bowl logos from ugliest to greatest
Not all Super Bowls are created equal
Super Bowl XVI
Year: 1982
Sponsored by: the Law Offices of Sadler, Sadler and Stratton.
Super Bowl VI
Year: 1972
Sponsored by: RAWHIDE!
Super Bowl XXXVIII
Year: 2004
Sponsored by: Neil DeGrasse Tyson's youth space program.
Super Bowl XVIII
Year: 1984
Sponsored by: Whoever owns most of Greece's debt.
Super Bowl XXXIX
Year: 2005
Sponsored by: Long John Silver's lesser competitors.
Super Bowl XI
Year: 1977
Sponsored by: The people who brought you Law & Order.
Super Bowl XV
Year: 1981
Sponsored by: Nana's epitaph.
Super Bowl XII
Year: 1978
Sponsored by: Bowl In the Dark Night.
Super Bowl XXIX
Year: 1995
Sponsored by: That new Mexican place you've been meaning to check out.
Super Bowl VII
Year: 1973
Sponsored by: The makers of Tron
Super Bowl IV
Year: 1970
Sponsored by: Cash 4 Gold.
Super Bowl XLII
Year: 2008
Sponsored by: The barbecue joint you go to only if your favorite barbecue joint is packed.
Super Bowl XXV
Year: 1991
Sponsored by: The Autobots.
Super Bowl XIX
Year: 1985
Sponsored by: The dummy who sat on the logo and smushed it.
Super Bowl LI
Year: 2017
Sponsored by: "Real Eyes Realize Real Lies"
Super Bowl XL
Year: 2006
Sponsored by: Minesweeper.
Super Bowl XXXIV
Year: 2000
Sponsored by: Madden 2000.
Super Bowl X
Year: 1976
Sponsored by: The guy who forgot it was his turn to do the logo.
Super Bowl VIII
Year: 1974
Sponsored by: The University of Central Florida in conjunction with the New Orleans Saints.
Super Bowl XLIX
Year: 2015
Sponsored by: Cuisinart classic four-slice toaster.
Super Bowl XVII
Year: 1983
Sponsored by: The bar with all the Harleys parked outside on Sundays.
Super Bowl II
Year: 1968
Sponsored by: Knock-off Chuck-E-Cheese.
Super Bowl XLVII
Year: 2013
Sponsored by: Uniform stodginess.
Super Bowl XIII
Year: 1979
Sponsored by: Two guys who just played Pong for the first time.
Super Bowl XLV
Year: 2011
Sponsored by: Rims Xzibit put on your car after hijacking it.
Super Bowl XXVI
Year: 1992
Sponsored by: The United Freudian Symbolism Enthusiasts of America.
Super Bowl I
Year: 1967
Sponsored by: Stenciled Letters.
Super Bowl XXII
Year: 1988
Sponsored by: The Football Star of David
Super Bowl V
Year: 1971
Sponsored by: Bob's Discount Beverage and Guns.
Super Bowl XXI
Year: 1987
Sponsored by: Bomb-Omb Battlefield.
Super Bowl XLVIII
Year: 2014
Sponsored by: The Empire State Building of New Jersey, apparently.
Super Bowl XLI
Year: 2007
Sponsored by: Bitmoji.
Super Bowl XLVI
Year: 2012
Sponsored by: Indianapolis-in-February weather.
Super Bowl XXIV
Year: 1990
Sponsored by: "The finest cotillion this side of Lexington"
Super Bowl XLIII
Year: 2009
Sponsored by: Clip Art
Super Bowl XXXI
Year: 1997
Sponsored by: One too many hand grenades.
Super Bowl XXXVI
Year: 2002
Sponsored by: The most Texas person available.
Super Bowl XLIV
Year: 2010
Sponsored by: 15 "DRAFT KINGS" banner ads.
Super Bowl XXVII
Year: 1993
Sponsored by: Seal.
Super Bowl III
Year: 1969
Sponsored by: Big Dan's Vaguely Illegal Firework Stand.
Super Bowl XX
Year: 1986
Sponsored by: ROAD HOUSE!
Super Bowl XXXII
Year: 1998
Sponsored by: Domino's.
Super Bowl XXXV
Year: 2001
Sponsored by: Blue Bell ice cream in conjuction with World Wrestling Entertainment.
Super Bowl XXIII
Year: 1989
Sponsored by: "The safest monster truck rally in the tri-county area."
Super Bowl XXXVII
Year: 2003
Sponsored by: The Old Man & the Kicking Tee.
Super Bowl XIV
Year: 1980
Sponsored By: The yellow convertible in Daytona USA.
Super Bowl XXXIII
Year: 1999
Sponsored By: Harrah's.
Dan is on Twitter. He'll never forgive the NFL from breaking Roman numeral form and bereaving the Internet of "Super Bowl L"