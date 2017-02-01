The best high school yearbook photos of Patriots and Falcons Super Bowl stars
Super Bowl athletes: The Awkward Years
High school was a whole thing.
It's a miracle any of us made it out alive, really. By all rights, we all should've drowned in our own awkwardness, drove our Honda Accords into tar pits or perished over the course of a three-hour detention.
But we made it out, and some of us did more after high school than just get a degree and proceed to slowly wile away our remaining youth at various metropolitan brunch locations.
Some of us went on to the Super Bowl, and in honor of these glorious, overachievers, I reached out to the high school alma maters of players from the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots and dug up yearbook pictures of their most notable alumni ahead of their big game on Sunday. I've also made up superlatives for each player's photo, because I wanted to.
This is the Super Bowl High School Yearbook: Patriots and Falcons Edition. Remember: all champions start somewhere.
Danny Amendola, WR, New England Patriots
Alma mater: The Woodlands, Texas ('04)
Most likely to ... be the only freshman into whey protein.
Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Alma mater: Oak Forest, Ill. ('11).
Most likely to ... smile his way out of detention.
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, New England Patriots
Alma mater: Rolling Meadows, Ill. ('10)
Most likely to ... look the exact same his entire natural life.
Chris Long, DE, New England Patriots
Alma mater: St. Anne's-Belfield School, Va. ('04).
Most likely to ... be the reason the eyewash station finally got used.
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
Alma mater: William Penn Charter School, Pa. ('03).
Most likely to ... have his wish granted by the Zoltar machine.
Alex Mack, C, Atlanta Falcons
Alma mater: San Marcos High School, Calif. ('04).
Most likely to ... Put his football water gallon under his pillow.
LeGarrette Blount, RB, New England Patriots
Alma mater: Taylor County, Fla. ('05)
Most likely to ... Sweet talk his way to free Sour Straws at the school book store.
Malcolm Butler, CB, New England Patriots
Alma mater: Vicksburg High School, Miss. ('09)
Most likely to ... burn you the sweetest CD-R mixtape.© DailyMail.com
Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Alma mater: South Brunswick, N.J. ('09)
Most likely to ... Destroy you in Oklahoma and help you up immediately.
Jacoby Brissett, QB, New England Patriots
Alma mater: William T. Dwyer, Fla. ('11)
Most likely to ... ask if there's extra credit.
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Atlanta Falcons
Alma mater: Lake Brantley, Fla. ('07)
Most likely to ... put on 40 pounds of muscle between sophomore and junior year.
Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
Alma mater: Woodside High School, Calif. ('05).
Most likely to ... Have Curve cologne you can borrow, no problem.
Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Alma mater: Foley High School, Ala. ('08).
Most likely to ... destroy unprepared adolescents who do not belong on the same plane of existence as him.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
Alma mater: Woodland Hills, PA ('07)
Most likely to ... explain to the class the intracies of Smelt-It-Delt-It Law
Taylor Gabriel, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Alma mater: John Horn, Texas ('09)
Most likely to ... Have Oregon Trail on deck.
Deion Jones, LB, Atlanta Falcons
Alma mater: Jesuit High School of New Orleans, La. ('12)
Most likely to ... be mistaken for someone's dad during parent-teacher conferences.
Desmond Trufant, CB, Atlanta Falcons
Alma mater: Wilson, Wash. ('09)
Most likely to ... have his picture in the paper after every game.
Martellus Bennett, TE, New England Patriots
Alma mater: Alief Elsik, Texas ('05)
Most likely to ... be three teenagers stacked on top of each other.
Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Alma mater: Miami Central, Fla. ('11)
Most likely to ... Rock the all-white tux to prom.
De'Vondre Campbell, LB, Atlanta Falcons
Alma mater: Cypress Lake, Fla. ('12)
Most likely to ... be followed by Dementors.
Terron Ward, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Alma mater: De La Salle, Calif. ('10).
Most likely to ... have jokes.
Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots
Alma Mater: Ramapo, NJ ('06)
Most Likely To ... be the cool kid who also owns lizards
Austin Hooper, TE, Atlanta Falcons
Alma mater: De La Salle, Calif. ('13)
Most likely to ... have Costa Del Mar sunglasses.
Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
Alma mater: Junípero Serra, Calif. ('95)
Most likely to ... declare himself Key Club President for Life.
Vic Beasley, LB, Falcons
Alma Mater: Adairsville, GA ('10)
Most Likely To ... have a secret love for theater he hides from the rest of the football team.
Matt Bryant, Kicker, Atlanta Falcons
Alma Mater: Bridge City, TX ('94)
Most Likely To: Tell Officer Krupke to Krup himself.
Dan is on Twitter. He owes this entire thing to the many patient high school librarians of the United States.