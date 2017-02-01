The best high school yearbook photos of Patriots and Falcons Super Bowl stars

Super Bowl athletes: The Awkward Years

High school was a whole thing.

It's a miracle any of us made it out alive, really. By all rights, we all should've drowned in our own awkwardness, drove our Honda Accords into tar pits or perished over the course of a three-hour detention.

But we made it out, and some of us did more after high school than just get a degree and proceed to slowly wile away our remaining youth at various metropolitan brunch locations.

Some of us went on to the Super Bowl, and in honor of these glorious, overachievers, I reached out to the high school alma maters of players from the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots and dug up yearbook pictures of their most notable alumni ahead of their big game on Sunday. I've also made up superlatives for each player's photo, because I wanted to.

This is the Super Bowl High School Yearbook: Patriots and Falcons Edition. Remember: all champions start somewhere.