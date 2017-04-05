Skip Bayless: Tony Romo’s retirement showed he didn’t have a burning desire to win

No burning desire to win

"But most of those kinds of quarterbacks, if you have true burning desire — if you have a rage to win, to prove yourself as an undrafted free agent from Eastern Illinois — you just don’t walk away because once you close the door – even though he says it’s cracked open, it’s about to close permanently. … I thought they would have to drag away Tony Romo the way they’re ultimately going to have to drag away Tom Brady because I thought he had that kind of fire inside him, but no. He’s willing to walk away of his own choice and volition with opportunities everywhere. If he plays it out and forces Jerry’s hand – it might have taken up to training camp – I just think Jerry at some point would have to let him go. Or, my pet theory that I told you all along, Jerry loves him so much that at some point Jerry was so torn over this that he’d give him a chance to win back his Cowboys job in training camp.

“OK, so you have a chance to play maybe for the Dallas Cowboys, probably for the Houston Texans and perhaps for John Elway’s Denver Broncos. Those are three teams that have all the parts in place – other than at quarterback – to make a Super Bowl run and you’re gonna walk away from that? It’s not like you’re walking away from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now you have three opportunities; if you just play the chess game out, you could have had one of them. I’m convinced you could have had one of those opportunities and it might have ended up the Dallas one, which is the one he wanted in his heart of hearts. So Jerry was stuck on this because I thought Bob McNair, the Houston owner, nailed this the other day at the league meetings when he told USA Today that Jerry’s stuck between the rock and the hard place."