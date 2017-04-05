Skip Bayless explains why Tony Romo won’t become the next Brett Favre

Tony Romo was finally released by the Dallas Cowboys Sunday - but instead of finalizing a deal to swap teams and join a Super Bowl contender, Romo retired from the game of football altogether and announced that he's becoming an analyst for CBS.
In an interview Tuesday, Romo never ruled out a possible return to the field - but both Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless agree that it would be a terrible idea for the soon-to-be 37-year-old to return.
Tony Romo: I'm 99 percent retired from football
“I wish I could tell you unequivocally, 100 percent for the rest of my life I’ll never play any sports at all… I don’t envision coming out [of retirement]. But I’ve also seen enough things, from ‘I’m not going to Alabama’ to ‘I’m done playing football’ to things that happen in life.
Do I envision coming back and playing football? Absolutely not. I’m committed to CBS, I’m going to be there for good.
Do I think I’m going to get some calls? I’m sure I will. There’s not enough quarterbacks as is to win 12 games in the NFL anyway. For me, the reality is that’s going to happen.
Now right now I’m telling you I don’t think it’s going to be that hard of a decision. I’m going to get in the booth, I’m going to like it, it’s going to be a challenge and I’m excited. I just don’t envision that really being something I’ll have to think long and hard about.
But, it’s one of those things you do, you never say never. I’ll just tell you it’s about 99 percent."
A Tony Romo comeback seems absurd now, but so did his retirement a day ago
“When I first heard the anonymous GM quote - ’100 percent’ that he’s coming back next year - I thought ‘that is absurd.’
But then I reminded myself… just one day ago I sat in this chair and I said I was shocked that Tony Romo chose to walk away with so much unfinished business.
He chose to walk away from, potentially, three Super Bowl opportunities. One for sure in Houston, maybe one in Denver, who knows, maybe even one with the Dallas Cowboys. He chose to walk away.
I guess I wouldn’t be shocked if he had second thoughts and chose to come back. And yet he did do the press conference yesterday with CBS, so that’s a big commitment. You’re all in, all of a sudden.”
It will be hard for Romo to leave a coveted job
“I’ll remind you that he’s not starting from the bottom in the way so many ex-players are forced to start, as the third-string team, right? Even Troy Aikman had to work his way up the FOX ladder from the ‘bottom.’
And, in this case, Tony Romo might be the first player ever - I don’t know, I don’t have historical numbers on this - to walk right out of football right into a number one analyst job next to Jim Nantz on CBS.
It would be very difficult for him to walk away from that."
Romo could understandably be having second thoughts
“I’m going to remind you of one other thing. In the big picture, if you look back at what just unfolded, neither Jerry Jones nor Tony Romo observed the ‘do-right’ rule all along the trail of this unfolding saga. There was some ‘do-wrong’ going on back and forth between the two of them.
So, I start to think ‘wait a second, is it possible that Tony’s feelings are still a little bent out of shape? Because they were all along the trail, as were Jerry’s occasionally.
Is it possible - I’m just throwing this out - that Tony tomorrow, the next day, would wake up and say ‘what am I doing? This is just wrong. This feels wrong to me...’?
Is it possible Tony would now pick up the phone, because he has now been officially released? He is a free man. Is it possible [he’d] pick up the phone and call Bob McNair, the owner of the Houston Texans, and say ‘hey, I’m sorry, I had second thoughts. Are you still interested?’ I bet you Bob McNair would still be interested.
So is it possible, then, he would pull one over on Jerry Jones and say ‘I’m sorry, do-wrong. Love you, but I’m going to Houston and trying to win a Super Bowl for the rival Houston Texans.”
Once he gets settled into his new job, he won't want to leave
“It’s possible he would have that kind of thought right now, but if he starts in next year and gets at all comfortable with the role, then it’s hard for me [to see]. I give it a one percent chance like Tony did, he’s 99 percent committed.
And that would take a desperate team calling, but a team that was good enough to give you a shot to win.
… The one thing that stuck in my ear yesterday from Tony was he was saying ‘people don’t understand how hard it is to get ready to play football in this league.’
And you and I concluded yesterday [that] I’m not sure Tony has that in him anyway. He’s not a workout warrior. The whole prospect of ‘wait a second, do I really want to start back into this process again?’
I give it probably less than one percent chance that he’d come back.”
Tony Romo can't just come back midseason like Tom Brady and be successful
“That’s what I have it at, I have it at one percent because he said there’s a 99 percent chance that he wouldn’t so I’m holding out that there’s a one percent chance that he does.
Skip, here’s the thing. At that position, you can’t just jump off your couch and go play football. See, everybody’s looking at it like ‘well look what Tom Brady did.’
Tom Brady had a training camp. Tom Brady played, what, three quarters in one preseason game? And then he went away… but Tom Brady’s lifestyle made it conducive for him that when he came back after the fourth game in the regular season he was ready to step right in. Because this is what he normally does. He normally does his pilates, he normally eats what he eats. He normally gets his rest. So he was doing what he was doing although he wasn’t playing football.”
Romo doesn't love the process of preparing enough
“As Tony said, they don’t ‘know how hard it is.’ See, it’s hard for him because he doesn’t enjoy it. Tom Brady enjoys everything about the process. Drew Brees enjoyed the process. Peyton. Guys that are really, really good… let me take that back. Guys that are great, they love everything about the process, not just Sundays.
I’m not sure Tony didn’t just love Sundays, but there’s process that you have to go through to get to Sunday.”
If Romo comes back, it's nearly certain he'll get injured.
“A GM said there’s a ‘100 percent chance he comes back.’
There’s a one million percent chance that if he does, he gets hurt. You know that, I know that.
Here’s the thing, and this is what I tell people. For me, going back, it was all about learning how to fall, how to take a blow. To understand where those blows are coming from.
The more you stay away from it, your Spidey senses, your instincts [will suffer]… When you go months and months, and here he is, he might be in September, October, November. And then he thinks about coming back?
Skip, there’s no question in my mind he’s going to get hurt.