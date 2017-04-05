Skip Bayless explains why Tony Romo won’t become the next Brett Favre

Tony Romo: I'm 99 percent retired from football

“I wish I could tell you unequivocally, 100 percent for the rest of my life I’ll never play any sports at all… I don’t envision coming out [of retirement]. But I’ve also seen enough things, from ‘I’m not going to Alabama’ to ‘I’m done playing football’ to things that happen in life.

Do I envision coming back and playing football? Absolutely not. I’m committed to CBS, I’m going to be there for good.

Do I think I’m going to get some calls? I’m sure I will. There’s not enough quarterbacks as is to win 12 games in the NFL anyway. For me, the reality is that’s going to happen.

Now right now I’m telling you I don’t think it’s going to be that hard of a decision. I’m going to get in the booth, I’m going to like it, it’s going to be a challenge and I’m excited. I just don’t envision that really being something I’ll have to think long and hard about.

But, it’s one of those things you do, you never say never. I’ll just tell you it’s about 99 percent."