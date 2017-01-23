Skip Bayless: Tom Brady proved he’s still the best quarterback in football

Skip: Brady made a star out of Chris Hogan

So let’s get this straight. Earlier in the day, Matt Ryan was able to throw to Julio Jones. Nine catches for 180 yards, and we all agree [that] Julio’s the best receiver in football, right?

Last night, Brady’s top target was named Chris Hogan, a lacrosse player who played one year of college football at Monmouth, and obviously went undrafted. And Chris Hogan, somehow, thanks to Tom Brady, had nine catches for 180 yards with four minutes left in the third quarter. That’s how good Tom Brady was last night.

Can we conclude that Chris Hogan isn’t Julio Jones, or even Mohamed Sanu, or even Taylor Gabriel. Can we conclude that?

Geoff Burke

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports