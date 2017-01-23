Skip Bayless: Tom Brady proved he’s still the best quarterback in football
Tom Brady was nearly perfect in a lopsided win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night, passing for 384 yards and three touchdowns to advance to the Super Bowl for the seventh time in his career.
On Monday's episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debated whether Brady is the clear No. 1 quarterback in the NFL.
Skip: No other QB can do what Brady is doing.
We all know what happened. What happened was that Tom Brady, at age 39, once again proved that he’s still the best quarterback in pro football. He’s better than Aaron bleepin’ Rodgers or Ben Roethlisberger or even Matty Ice - can’t wait to see this in the Super Bowl.
Tom Brady created another masterpiece last night in Foxborough with his 384 yards passing, which easily could have been 400-plus if not for three drops, one for another touchdown.Winslow Townson Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Skip: Brady made a star out of Chris Hogan
So let’s get this straight. Earlier in the day, Matt Ryan was able to throw to Julio Jones. Nine catches for 180 yards, and we all agree [that] Julio’s the best receiver in football, right?
Last night, Brady’s top target was named Chris Hogan, a lacrosse player who played one year of college football at Monmouth, and obviously went undrafted. And Chris Hogan, somehow, thanks to Tom Brady, had nine catches for 180 yards with four minutes left in the third quarter. That’s how good Tom Brady was last night.
Can we conclude that Chris Hogan isn’t Julio Jones, or even Mohamed Sanu, or even Taylor Gabriel. Can we conclude that?Geoff Burke Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Shannon: The pedigree of New England’s receivers is irrelevant
You need to stop this. Because if we both work at a law firm, you went to Harvard Law School, I went to Savannah State Law School. We’re here now. Obviously rightfully so. So you need to stop talking about ‘well he went to Monmouth,’ it doesn’t matter you went. It’s ‘where are you now?’Geoff Burke Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Skip: If Aaron Rodgers had the Patriots' receivers, fans would be furious
Brady threw for a playoff-high 384 yards without Rob Gronkowski, and he threw the Patriots all the way to the Super Bowl with a bunch of receivers that if they were Green Bay’s receivers, trust me, Packers fans would already be screaming ‘we’ve got to get Aaron Rodgers some more help! He just doesn’t have anybody who can get open!’
That’s what these guys are. Remember what you call LeBron’s cast in his first go-round in Cleveland, a bunch of tomato cans? Effectively, Tom Brady is throwing to a bunch of… what’d you call it? Squeegees and a beach towel. That’s what these guys are….. Tom Brady is making them look great.Geoff Burke USA TODAY Sports
Skip: Brady did it all without any help from the running game.
[Brady] shredded Pittsburgh’s defense. He went 11-of-17 on third down. With those guys, throwing to those guys. He didn’t have much running game, Dion Lewis [had] no impact on this game. Finally LeGarrette Blount got on track late, against a defense that had already been shredded and worn down psychologically by Tom Brady.
When is Tom Brady going to start getting credit for what he’s doing with how little he has to do it with? Because last night was a shining example of that, as will be the upcoming Super Bowl.Winslow Townson Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Shannon: Brady benefits from his defense, and the Patriots were simply following the gameplan.
You [said] if Aaron Rodgers or Matt Ryan or any other quarterback had these receivers, they would be complaining… but if you give those guys those receivers, do they get Tom Brady’s defense and coach Belichick?
… In my 14 years of playing in the National Football League, this is what I’ve always felt: If you had a weakness, no matter where - if it was offense, defense or special teams - and you’re playing a team that could exploit that weakness, they would make you look foolish.
What’s been the Achilles heel for the Pittsburgh Steelers the entire season? Pass defense. And it reared its head.
Now when you play Tom Brady, whatever your responsibilities are, you do your responsibility. And if someone else gets beat, you say ‘well hey, coach, I did my job.’ But you don’t try to get caught in between trying to do two things while leaving your job unattended. And we saw this a lot of times last night.James Lang USA TODAY Sports