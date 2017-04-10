Skip Bayless: By keeping Jimmy Garoppolo, Bill Belichick is setting up a clash with Tom Brady

While five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has repeatedly stated that he plans to play for another half-decade, NFL teams around the league are repotedly giving up on attempting to trade for Pats backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo, as New England intends to keep the 25-year-old.
Eric Mangini, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless analyzed the Patriots' current quarterback situation on Monday's episode of "Undisputed," and Bayless said that Bill Belichick will one day have to make a tough decision regarding an aging Brady's future.
Eric Mangini: If Bill Belichick believes in Garoppolo, he can't afford to trade him
“I think the fact that [teams] are moving away from trying to get him and that New England is thinking about keeping him, to me, means that Jimmy G is probably the real deal. If they’re willing to keep him, that means that they feel he’s actually a legitimate replacement for Tom Brady.
"You figure they’ve had 16 years, going to be 17 years, to find a replacement for Tom Brady and they haven’t been able to do it. If they think that this is the guy that’s going to take over that role, it would be irresponsible for them to trade him. And they’ve got to hold onto him.
"As much as Tom wants to play until he’s 47, [Father Time] may have other plans, andyou can’t guarantee that. So if they believe this is the guy, then it’s a smart decision not to trade him."
Eric Mangini: If they Pats keep Garoppolo, it's because they see something special in him
Skip Bayless: “From what you’ve seen of Garoppolo, is he that guy?”
Eric Mangini: “I was there with Matt Cassel, and then I played against Matt when I was at the Jets, and Matt did a great job. He did a great job in that system, he did a great job in that environment.
"Now whether or not Garoppolo can translate into another system, into other environments, I don’t know that. They were willing to move Matt, and they’re not willing to move Jimmy. If that’s true, to me there’s something different that they’re seeing in this guy that they haven’t seen in other quarterbacks.”
Bill Belichick hasn't publicly backed Tom Brady's plan to play for seven seasons
“I think the willingness to move Matt Cassel is that they realized they were going to have Tom Brady for another five to eight years. Because we’ve heard two people say Tom Brady wants to play seven more years. We’ve heard Tom Brady say that, we’ve heard Mr. Kraft say that.
"But the guy that’s calling all the shots, he has yet to say this. Coach Belichick is more realistic. He knows that Tom Brady -- even though he sleeps in those pajamas and he has that nice bed, it’s a bed that makes you smarter or something. Drinks all this water, avocado ice cream and quinoa …
"I think the thing is is that Coach Belichick realizes Tom Brady is not playing six to seven more years, as much as Patriots fans, as much as [Tom] wants, as much as Mr. Kraft thinks he’s going to play. He’s not going to play until he’s 46, 47 years of age.”
Teams would be crazy to give up a first-round pick for Garoppolo
“Now, for me, clearly you are out of your mind. I am not giving up a first-round draft pick for a guy that’s played six quarters. I can’t do it. That’s not a large enough sample size.
"Kansas City giving up what they gave up for Matt Cassel? He played 15 games. That’s a large sample size. But Skip, I can’t do this [Garoppolo trade]. I can’t do this off six quarters. Because we’ve seen guys that get paid a ton of money after four, five starts … Brock Osweiler.
"Here’s the thing: What do I tell you when you get another team’s free agent? You better run the same system that he came from, or you’re going to be slightly disappointed.
"The Drew Brees-es and the Peyton Mannings, that doesn’t happen all the time -- that a guy leaves one team and goes and has the success at another team that he enjoyed at his old location. That normally doesn’t happen, Skip.”
There’s going to be a headlong collision between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick
“I see two fascinating angles operating here.
"Number one, if Jimmy G is ‘that guy,’ and Belichick has decided he is the successor to Tom Brady. And if you are right, that the head man, Bill Belichick, has decided he might have two high-level years left. … Listen, [Tom Brady] is the guy I don’t bet against.
"I’ve told you again and again, if he says ‘I can play for five or six more years,’ I’m betting he can play for five or six more years.
"But if they keep Jimmy Garoppolo, at some point they’re going to have to pay Jimmy Garoppolo. And at some point, there’s going to be a headlong collision between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick about Tom’s future.”
Brady could one day decide to play elsewhere if Belichick moves on
“At some point Bill Belichick’s going to have to say ‘no’ to Tom Brady. And it could come to one of those situations where Tom -- who is about as prideful a man as you would know, and he’s earned his pride with five Super Bowl rings -- it might just come to the point where he says, ‘You know what, I can still play. And if you don’t think so, let me be Joe Montana and go to Kansas City and finish my career.’
"That’s a clash right there. The quarterback is on the record as saying, ‘I’m fine … in fact, I’m getting better, because the older I get, the more I learn how to avoid injury in the National Football League.’
"And he is beating the system because he’s keeping Father Time at least at arm’s length so far as he turns 40. So what if he can, what if he shatters the mold and he plays for five more high-level years? What would Bill Belichick then do with Jimmy Garoppolo if he has already decided in his head, ‘This is my future.’ ”
Eric Mangini: Tom Brady could be an entirely different quarterback in a few years
“The problem you have is there’s not a lot of precedent for this. So maybe he can play for five more high-level years, but with Jimmy Garoppolo there -- they’ve got him for this year, and they could franchise him the following year.
"Two years from now, Tom Brady may look totally different in our discussions than he does right now. And I remember at the beginning of the season, Tom had a couple of tough games and people were saying, ‘Hey, maybe it’s time for Jimmy.’ There was a lot of discussion.
"I don’t bet against Tom, but at some point I don’t bet against time, either.”