Skip Bayless: By keeping Jimmy Garoppolo, Bill Belichick is setting up a clash with Tom Brady

Eric Mangini: If Bill Belichick believes in Garoppolo, he can't afford to trade him

“I think the fact that [teams] are moving away from trying to get him and that New England is thinking about keeping him, to me, means that Jimmy G is probably the real deal. If they’re willing to keep him, that means that they feel he’s actually a legitimate replacement for Tom Brady.

"You figure they’ve had 16 years, going to be 17 years, to find a replacement for Tom Brady and they haven’t been able to do it. If they think that this is the guy that’s going to take over that role, it would be irresponsible for them to trade him. And they’ve got to hold onto him.

"As much as Tom wants to play until he’s 47, [Father Time] may have other plans, and you can’t guarantee that. So if they believe this is the guy, then it’s a smart decision not to trade him."