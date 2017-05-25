Skip Bayless: Why haven’t the Seahawks signed Colin Kaepernick already?

Kaepernick knows he might not get a chance to play even if he does sign

“The thing is … Austin Davis, he and Colin Kaepernick are so diametrically opposite. Austin Davis is a drop back passer, not a very good one I might add, because we saw what happened to him in St. Louis. That didn’t go very well.

"So I think Colin Kaepernick would be the best fit in Seattle, because he can run some of this. He can throw the ball. His legs, he might be a little better runner with the football than Russell, but we know what Russell represents. He’s gone to two Super Bowls, he’s won one, and he’s gotten better and better each year throwing the football from the pocket.

"If something were to happen to [Russell], you’d feel comfortable Colin Kaepernick could come in and do it. But in the three, four years Russell’s been there, he hasn’t missed a snap. I don’t know how much Colin could expect to play, but I do think this would be a good fit if Seattle were to sign off on it.”