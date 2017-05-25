Skip Bayless: Why haven’t the Seahawks signed Colin Kaepernick already?

Colin Kaepernick may be one step closer to making an NFL roster after visiting with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, but the team also invited former Rams and Browns QB Austin Davis for a visit.
On Thursday's episode of "Undisputed," Skip Bayless questioned why the Seahawks haven't already signed Kaepernick.
Kaepernick makes sense for Seattle's system
“He didn’t work out, it was a lot of conversation. Hopefully he was encouraged by those conversations.
"If you look at Russell Wilson since he’s been in Seattle, his backups have been Tavaris Jackson and Trevone Boykin. Both are guys like Russell, they can run the zone read, they can run the read option, they can throw the ball somewhat, although Russell is far, far advanced throwing from the pocket than these guys. So I think Colin Kaepernick would be a great fit.
"You would like to have your quarterback, your backup quarterback, run at least 85 percent of your offense without you having to tailor it so much to his skill set.”
Seattle will be trying to protect Russell Wilson more in 2017
“I think this would be a perfect fit because obviously when Colin had his great success, they ran a lot of the stuff that the Seahawks run right now.
"And, I think Pete Carroll mentioned, they’re going to run the football a lot more this year than they did last year. They want to protect Russell because putting him behind that shoddy line and asking him to throw the ball 500 times … that’s asking an awful lot. This is why they went into the market and got Eddie Lacy.”
Kaepernick knows he might not get a chance to play even if he does sign
“The thing is … Austin Davis, he and Colin Kaepernick are so diametrically opposite. Austin Davis is a drop back passer, not a very good one I might add, because we saw what happened to him in St. Louis. That didn’t go very well.
"So I think Colin Kaepernick would be the best fit in Seattle, because he can run some of this. He can throw the ball. His legs, he might be a little better runner with the football than Russell, but we know what Russell represents. He’s gone to two Super Bowls, he’s won one, and he’s gotten better and better each year throwing the football from the pocket.
"If something were to happen to [Russell], you’d feel comfortable Colin Kaepernick could come in and do it. But in the three, four years Russell’s been there, he hasn’t missed a snap. I don’t know how much Colin could expect to play, but I do think this would be a good fit if Seattle were to sign off on it.”
“I thought this, silly me, was a done deal. I though all’s well that’s going to end well because we both agreed it’s the perfect fit in Seattle. They would welcome and embrace him in their locker room. I think the city of Seattle is perfect for Colin. It would be more receptive, it’s a little more liberal and open-minded, maybe. I’m stereotyping and generalizing, but I think it would be.
"All of a sudden I hear this morning Austin Davis was also in? What is that? That’s like another sign of disrespect, to me. Austin Davis? On the same day that you’re brought in for your big meet and greet?”
Colin Kaepernick should be getting more respect than this
“Austin Davis, going back two years ago, he had a few moments for them … you saw bursts, just flickers of brilliance. He didn’t even play last year, he was on the Broncos’ roster … but didn’t play any football. You’ve brought him in on the same day?
"At least, you pointed out to me, they didn’t make Colin audition and work out. I think he’s proven more than that. I think he’s earned more than that in this league.
"... I just wish Seattle would have immediately put its money where its mouth is and just said, 'That's our man. We sign him for whatever the price is, and we're onward an upward.' It still seems like they're torn about it."
Kaepernick can't worry about the competition
“But Skip, if I’m Kaep, I can’t worry about who else they’re bringing in. I’ve got to worry about, ‘OK, they brought me in, we talked. Am I encouraged by what they’re saying?’
"For me, talking to him, he says he’s ready to go. I wouldn’t have minded him going out there and showcasing, ‘Look, this is where I am right now.’
"… He says he’s comfortable, he’s healthy, he’s back to his original playing weight, around 228-230. ‘Hey, I have nothing to hide. I’m ready to go play football, let me show you what I’ve got.’
"He can’t worry about whoever else they might be bringing in to look at. I’ve just got to worry about, ‘They’ve brought me in, this is what I’m thinking, hopefully it’s in line to what you’re thinking.’ ”