Skip Bayless: Tony Romo retiring is the best thing that could happen for Dak Prescott’s Cowboys

Instead, Romo will retire from the game of football and become an NFL analyst, and nearly every major network is interested in hiring him.
On Tuesday's episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless reacted to Romo's decision, and the Cowboys' most vocal fan said he was "pleasantly shocked."
This is the best possible outcome for Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones
“I am pleasantly shocked to the point I’m still numb from this. We just heard about it, what, an hour or so ago? I’m still dumbfounded to the point I’m kind of shaking over here, because I can’t really believe this is actually happening.
We’ve had so many false bottoms to this story, where we thought it was over that I don’t completely trust it.
But, obviously, this is the single greatest thing that could have happened to Jerry Jones and to Dak Prescott - and to me - because this clarifies the whole situation.
But the reason I’m shocked, pleasantly shocked, is I cannot believe that Tony Romo is choosing to walk away from the game of football at age 37, having played only five games over the last two seasons - and that counts the one game at the end of last year in which he played one series in a game that didn’t matter at Philadelphia. That’s the last we will have seen of Tony Romo, if in fact this is the end of Tony Romo.”
Tony Romo is walking away from the game unfulfilled
“You were the one who said last week when the CBS offer came up, not to mention the FOX offer and maybe even an NBC offer, that you have to seize the day and take this.
And I was shocked that you of all people would say that, but I thought ‘well, it’s easy for Shannon to say it because he’s got three Super Bowl rings.’ This guy has zero Super Bowl rings because he never even came close to sniffing a Super Bowl.
I’ve observed this guy for so long. I don’t know Tony Romo, but I know so many people who know him so well, and I just thought that the competitor in Tony Romo would not allow him to walk away unfulfilled.”
Romo leaves having done nothing in the postseason
“He’s got little to nothing to show - as you always bring up to me - in the postseason for his Cowboy career.
And again, he came from nowhere, from Eastern Illinois as an undrafted free agent in the Bill Parcells regime, thanks to Sean Payton, who said ‘I like that kid.’ Sean Payton, obviously, played quarterback at Eastern Illinois also.
So you can say that Tony really overachieved. But in the end, the truth is that his willingness to walk away at this stage and age is maybe why I never really loved him. Why I could never embrace Tony Romo."
Romo didn't love football enough
“I don’t think he ever loved football the way Shannon Sharpe loved football, and the way a lot of players loved football. Where you just couldn’t walk away unfulfilled.
Tony’s nowhere, [aside from] he was a Dallas Cowboy quarterback. That’s his cachet. Which is a big deal! It’s a hard position to play under the brightest spotlight - I think - in the NFL, and he managed to play it for a good, long time at a fairly high level. Sometimes a very high level.
Very high risk, very high reward. [He got] no reward, though. No Super Bowl. No playoff reward.”
Romo has other interests in his life now
“And so, in the end Tony Romo - who I always said loved golf more than he loved football, remember he’s tried to qualify for the U.S. Open. And finally his doctor said ‘you can’t keep doing this because your back’s too bad.’
He’s had the back surgeries, had all sorts of shoulder issues as we know, collarbone issues… and he finally, I guess, decided ‘I just don’t want to do this anymore.’ I’d rather play golf.
And God bless him. He’d rather be with his [kids], he’s going to have three kids. And he’d rather do football a little bit every weekend.”
Romo saved Jerry Jones from himself
“Jerry [Jones] was not going to be able to give up on Tony Romo. Jerry had to be saved from himself. Jerry couldn’t risk letting Tony Romo go.
And we talked about this last week, and I thought Bob McNair - the owner of the Texans - nailed it. Because he said Jerry’s between a rock and a hard place. If he lets Tony go anywhere, to Houston or Denver or wherever else he might go, it was too risky for Jerry. Because what if Tony comes back to haunt him?
So Jerry was unwilling to give up Tony for nothing. I think he wanted significant trade [value] in return, a high draft pick. In the end, this saved Jerry from himself, it clarified everything. Tony cannot come back to haunt him. Tony now cannot haunt Dak Prescott by competing with and against him or looking over his shoulder next year as a Dallas Cowboy. The decks are cleared. It’s a really good day for my Dallas Cowboys."
Why didn't this happen sooner?
“My only regret is I wish this could have happened earlier before the free agent period, because the reason I can’t leap out of my seat today is that Jerry has done nothing while his defense has gotten nothing but worse. As has his offensive line.
So if you’d had a little more money to spend free agent wise, they could of had an extra $5 million if this could have been clarified ahead of March 9th when the free agent period open."
Tony Romo found out he wasn't going to make a fortune playing football anymore
“You said Tony Romo would rather take the network offer… Tony Romo would rather make $14 to $19 million dollars [playing football]. But he realized that was not a possibility.
So now I’m going to have to go to a team, I’m going to probably have to take between $5 and $7 million and the rest in incentives.
He’s about to be 37. He’s played five games over the last two years. Three broken collarbones, three back injuries, one or two that have required surgery.
So he’s like ‘what are my odds of me staying healthy and being able to cash in on the incentives?’
.... If I get an opportunity to make, let’s say, between $4 and $6 million doing TV, or I can take a deal between $5 and $7 million dollars plus incentives, which one do you think I’m going to choose?”
Romo's financial security played a big part in his decision
“This is about money. You can dream and stuff as much as you want to, ‘I want to play in the league, I want to be a great player,’ but man… you’re telling me I’ve got $50 to $80 million in the bank? The game is over! I’ve already won. The game is over with.
Now it’s a matter of ‘what do I want to do the rest of my life?’ And that’s the decision that Tony Romo had. I believe that Tony Romo loves football, but that body ain’t meant to be playing in your late thirties. You’ve got to be a special guy to be playing in the NFL, let alone playing in your late thirties.”