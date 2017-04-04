Skip Bayless: Tony Romo retiring is the best thing that could happen for Dak Prescott’s Cowboys

This is the best possible outcome for Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones

“I am pleasantly shocked to the point I’m still numb from this. We just heard about it, what, an hour or so ago? I’m still dumbfounded to the point I’m kind of shaking over here, because I can’t really believe this is actually happening.

We’ve had so many false bottoms to this story, where we thought it was over that I don’t completely trust it.

But, obviously, this is the single greatest thing that could have happened to Jerry Jones and to Dak Prescott - and to me - because this clarifies the whole situation.

But the reason I’m shocked, pleasantly shocked, is I cannot believe that Tony Romo is choosing to walk away from the game of football at age 37, having played only five games over the last two seasons - and that counts the one game at the end of last year in which he played one series in a game that didn’t matter at Philadelphia. That’s the last we will have seen of Tony Romo, if in fact this is the end of Tony Romo.”