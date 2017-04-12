Skip Bayless reacts to Matt Ryan’s revelation he re-watched Super Bowl loss for three days straight

You might assume that the Atlanta Falcons would never choose to re-live the biggest collapse in the history of the Super Bowl, but Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan admitted that he spent three days re-watching Super Bowl LI immediately after Tom Brady had lifted the Lombardi Trophy.
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe reacted to Ryan's method of dealing with the loss on Wednesday's episode of Undisputed.
Matt Ryan: I had to deal with the loss
“I watched it the day after, I watched it two days after, and I watched it three days after. For me, it was one of those things, I think… you kind of want to be able to deal with it appropriately. Maybe that’s different for everybody. Some people bury it away, some people whatever. For me, it was ‘let’s watch, does it feel the same it felt as we were going through it?’
I think everybody’s going to be really hungry to get back there, because the one thing I’m proud of is we have a young team. We were ready to play, I thought we played well. We were right in the mix. Fell a little bit short, but we should have every bit of confidence that we’re going to be right back there next year and getting a different outcome, because we’re going to be more experienced.”
Most players and coaches would burn the tape
“It says to me he’s very different from most quarterbacks. He’s very different than most football players or coaches in general - because I’m pretty sure Shannon Sharpe is going to burn this tape. I’m pretty sure most players and coaches are going to say ‘the last thing I ever want to watch is that tape. Onward and upward. I’m going to try to get it out of my system as fast as I can.’
Because it was an all-time disastrous collapse. A nightmare that you can’t keep re-living the next day, the next day and the third day.”
Matt Ryan's weakness is that he constantly over-analyzes
“Matt Ryan’s a really good guy - but he is a deep thinker to a fault. He has a huge football conscience. He cares too much, to me, about what happens from play to play as the quarterback of a team. And he was the MVP because he had a great year, but in this case he’s going to internalize it to death.
He’s going to try to learn from it until it starts to eat away at his confidence, potentially threatening his confidence going into next year.
At that position, especially, you cannot do that to yourself. You can’t keep beating yourself up until you try to sort of beat it out of you, because you can’t.”
This could affect his confidence leading into the new season
“And I told you going into the Super Bowl, the reason I picked New England was Matt Ryan is prone to make that one huge error, because he thinks a little too much.
The key play of that game, the turning point to me - you can talk about all of the [Kyle] Shanahan calls or lack thereof, didn’t run the football - 3rd-and-1 from the 36, they dance with who brung ‘em. Which means they went ahead and threw the football. There’s 8:31 left in the fourth quarter, they’re up 28-12 - and they got caught by a blitz at the perfect time, coming off the edge [was] Dont’a Hightower, and you got a strip-sack.
All of a sudden, within moments it felt like, ‘wait a second, New England just scored a touchdown and went for two and it’s a one-score game!’
To me, if [Ryan] holds onto the football there. If he merely takes the sack and doesn’t lose the ball and they punt? I think they win the game. I think too much time is going to be eaten in the drive to try to score to make it 28-20. That like that was the one play Matt Ryan could not make to survive the football game.”
I would never be able to re-watch this type of collapse
“It’s not that they lost the game, Skip, it’s how they lost the game. The greatest collapse in Super Bowl history. The greatest collapse in playoff history. And I don’t think that play hurt them as much as taking the sack when they’re in field goal range. Because now if you kick that field goal you’re up 11 with about two minutes left in the ballgame.
Skip, we lost a divisional game to the Jacksonville Jaguars and I have yet to watch the film.
We would play a game [and] I already knew, win, lose or draw, my position coach was going to grade me. I already knew the grades I was going to get. I already knew… ‘took a wrong step here, didn’t get across there, too short on the right..’ I already knew.