Skip Bayless reacts to Matt Ryan’s revelation he re-watched Super Bowl loss for three days straight

This could affect his confidence leading into the new season

“And I told you going into the Super Bowl, the reason I picked New England was Matt Ryan is prone to make that one huge error, because he thinks a little too much.

The key play of that game, the turning point to me - you can talk about all of the [Kyle] Shanahan calls or lack thereof, didn’t run the football - 3rd-and-1 from the 36, they dance with who brung ‘em. Which means they went ahead and threw the football. There’s 8:31 left in the fourth quarter, they’re up 28-12 - and they got caught by a blitz at the perfect time, coming off the edge [was] Dont’a Hightower, and you got a strip-sack.

All of a sudden, within moments it felt like, ‘wait a second, New England just scored a touchdown and went for two and it’s a one-score game!’

To me, if [Ryan] holds onto the football there. If he merely takes the sack and doesn’t lose the ball and they punt? I think they win the game. I think too much time is going to be eaten in the drive to try to score to make it 28-20. That like that was the one play Matt Ryan could not make to survive the football game.”