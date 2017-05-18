Skip Bayless: Did the Eagles make a mistake by signing a player Bill Belichick didn’t want?

Two-time Super Bowl champion LeGarrette Blount led the NFL in rushing touchdowns last season, but that wasn't enough for Bill Belichick to make re-signing Blount a priority in free agency.
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Blount -- but Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe aren't convinced Blount will make a difference in the race for the NFC East title. They debated Blount's value on Thursday's "Undisputed."
Former Patriots skill players never perform as well outside of New England
“I don’t think [he’ll help] much. Let me ask you a question: Does he move them past the Giants or the Cowboys? No, no. And what we’ve seen from skill position players that leave New England, they never enjoy the success with their other team that they’ve enjoyed in New England.
"You can go back. Look at Deion Branch, look at [David] Givens, look at [David] Patten.
"Skill position players, when they leave New England, they don’t have the same level of success.”
Bob DonnanBob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
LeGarrette Blount has been a hit-or-miss player his entire career
“Look at LeGarrette Blount. He had a good season in Tampa. Went to New England, played well. He goes to Pittsburgh and what happened? Nothing.
"They release him, he goes back there and it’s like, ‘Where was this when you were playing with the Steelers?’
"… No, I don’t think he moves the needle for me. The Patriots have a way of knowing when to get rid of players. And I know he’s only 30 years old. Heck, he led the league in rushing touchdowns. But for New England to say, ‘You know what? We’re ready to move on …’ ”
Mark J. RebilasMark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Blount may have expected too much money in free agency
“From all indications, he was a team player. He didn’t cause New England any problems. For them to move on after the guy led the league in touchdowns? I think that tells you what they thought of him moving forward.
"Now maybe he was looking for the big payday. That’s what I don’t understand. You should have got a very good indication early on [that] the big paydays for the running backs weren’t going to happen.
"Look at what happened with Adrian Peterson, you can look at what happened with [Latavius] Murray and other guys.
"Well, nobody thought you were better than those guys, and they were getting around $3.5 million, maybe $5 to $6 million with incentives. And somehow you thought in the end of May you were going to get $10 million? I don’t know what took him so long, but I like what the Patriots did.”
Matthew EmmonsMatthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Bill Belichick knows something the Eagles don't
“I must admit, I’m with you on your overall take on LeGarrette Blount [and] his value, or lack thereof, to another team other than New England.
"I was very relieved yesterday when I heard him sign with the Eagles and not the Giants. Because the Giants still have [a need at RB], it looks like a glaring deficiency to me.
"LeGarrette Blount, I still respect him. I cheered for him, rooted for him while he was a Patriot. But I am with you. If Bill Belichick says no to a player, I’m going to say no to that player.”
Greg M. CooperGreg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Blount was great last year, but there's a reason he's not staying in New England
“He had a hellacious year last year. Led the league in touchdowns, that’s pretty great. But if you look at his history, as you pointed out, he started off with a barely 1,000-yard year with Tampa as a rookie. Then he tailed pretty far off. He went to 781, then 151, and Tampa said, ‘Ehh we’re out.' "
"Then New England says, ‘We will take,’ and they turn him into a player that worked in the Brady offense.
"… When he went to Pittsburgh, he played 11 games in 2014 for the Steelers and totaled 266 yards, so he did not change the Steelers’ lives.
"In this case, if Bill Belichick opts to go with Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead instead of LeGarrette Blount, Bill Belichick is saying, ‘At age 30, he’s starting to hit that 30-year-old running back wall.’”