Skip Bayless: Did the Eagles make a mistake by signing a player Bill Belichick didn’t want?

Blount may have expected too much money in free agency

“From all indications, he was a team player. He didn’t cause New England any problems. For them to move on after the guy led the league in touchdowns? I think that tells you what they thought of him moving forward.

"Now maybe he was looking for the big payday. That’s what I don’t understand. You should have got a very good indication early on [that] the big paydays for the running backs weren’t going to happen.

"Look at what happened with Adrian Peterson, you can look at what happened with [Latavius] Murray and other guys.

"Well, nobody thought you were better than those guys, and they were getting around $3.5 million, maybe $5 to $6 million with incentives. And somehow you thought in the end of May you were going to get $10 million? I don’t know what took him so long, but I like what the Patriots did.”