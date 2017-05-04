Skip Bayless explains why the Cowboys’ Super Bowl odds have been steadily dropping

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a stellar 13-3 year and will have two of the best young offensive players in the league in Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott - but oddsmakers in Las Vegas don't like the Cowboys' chances of capturing the Lombardi Trophy quite as much following a quiet free agency period and the NFL Draft.
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe reacted to the Cowboys' updated Super Bowl odds on Thursday's episode of "Undisputed".
This isn't about Dallas' 'demise'
“As soon as the Super Bowl finished, Vegas said, ‘Next year, [the] Cowboys are favored to win it all’ at 9-to-1.
"Then they fell back a little bit in March to 10-to-1, and all of a sudden, they fell clear back to 12-to-1. Not because of their demise as a football team -- because I told you, I really liked their draft. I gave it an A-. I thought they upgraded greatly in the draft with lots of 'need' defensive picks, one luxury pick in Ryan Switzer on the offensive side, who will help immediately.
"What has happened? It’s not about Dallas’ demise, it’s about New England’s rise.”
The Patriots are simply the runaway favorites
“That’s all Vegas is saying. This is the most prohibitive favorite I can ever remember on May 4th. The Patriots? It’s over and done.
"Malcolm Butler just reported to OTAs yesterday. He did?! I guess he’s going to actually be a Patriot this year, along with the best corner on the market, Stephon Gilmore.
"Tom Brady has his first deep threat in Brandin Cooks since … Randy Moss? ’07, right? And Kony Ealy, all of a sudden you stole him and he’s going to give you a potential stud pass rusher.”
The 2017 season might already be over
“Wait, Dont’a Hightower stayed in New England when everybody thought he was going to flee for more money? He actually took a little less money to stay home?
"Wow! Well they got nothing but better and better. And then even Mike Gillislee from Buffalo, I like him. I always liked him in Buffalo. Now he’s maybe going to be a slight upgrade over LeGarrette Blount at running back.
"It feels over, to me. I’m actually happy the Cowboys are still hanging in at 12-to-1, which is the second choice, which is tied with four other teams.”
The Giants also have surprising Super Bowl odds
“The thing that shocked me was the Giants, who I’m pretty high on, you’re high on, they’re 20-to-1.So Vegas is screaming at us, ‘Nope, you guys are both overrating the New York Giants.’
"12-to-1 Dallas, 20-to-1 New York. They’re saying ‘OK, so they got Brandon Marshall. So they drafted Evan Engram. Great, you upgraded hugely [there] … but did you upgrade your offensive line? You did not. Do you have a running back of note? You do not.’
"Will they sign LeGarrette Blount? Maybe.
"Off these odds, 12-to-1 and 20-to-1, I am loving my 12-4 prediction for Dallas much more than your 9-7 prediction.”
You may be underestimating how much Dallas lost in free agency
“Skip, clearly Vegas doesn’t like the [Cowboys'] draft as much as you. They don’t like the defection of the people that they lost. You say you brush it off, you called him Brandon ‘Used’ Carr, (Morris) Claiborne was always hurt, (J.J.) Wilcox … he was a liability. So clearly, what you think of Dallas and what they think of Dallas is something entirely different.
But when you look at this, Skip, I’m looking at the Patriots like when Tiger was in his absolute apex. Tiger or the field? I’ll give you the field, I’ll take the Patriots, because that’s where we are right now.”
Without a stellar defense, Dallas will need Dak to be great once again
“But if you look at New England as the favorite at 7-to-2, now you’ve got Dallas, Atlanta, Green Bay, Seattle and Oakland.
"What do they have in common? What do they all get?
"Consistent QB play. Matt Ryan, MVP last year, went to the Super Bowl. Aaron Rodgers, two time league MVP, has been to the Super Bowl. Russell Wilson, solid, two trips to the Super Bowl, he’s won one. Derek Carr for the Raiders, he got a vote for the MVP, was heavily in contention until he broke his leg. Dallas and Dak …”