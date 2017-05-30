Skip Bayless calls Cowboys’ refusal to fully move on from Tony Romo ‘pathetic’

The Dallas Cowboys have seemingly parted ways with former franchise quarterback Tony Romo, who left the NFL to transition to a broadcast career, but the team is still keeping his locker open, and no other player is wearing his No. 9.

In an interview with Scout.com, Cowboys quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson made some eye-opening comments about Romo, saying it's "fun to think about" the possibility of Romo returning to take over for an injured Dak Prescott.

Skip Bayless reacted to Wilson's baffling comment on Tuesday's episode of Undisputed.