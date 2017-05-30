Skip Bayless calls Cowboys’ refusal to fully move on from Tony Romo ‘pathetic’

The Dallas Cowboys have seemingly parted ways with former franchise quarterback Tony Romo, who left the NFL to transition to a broadcast career, but the team is still keeping his locker open, and no other player is wearing his No. 9.
In an interview with Scout.com, Cowboys quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson made some eye-opening comments about Romo, saying it's "fun to think about" the possibility of Romo returning to take over for an injured Dak Prescott.
Skip Bayless reacted to Wilson's baffling comment on Tuesday's episode of Undisputed.
Wade Wilson: It's fun to think about
This is pathetic from the Cowboys
“This is really making me sick, and sicker and sicker on a daily and nightly basis. When I was informed of this story last night, it really turned my stomach. This is getting pathetic, because I’ve told you this all season long. My Cowboys just can’t let go of Tony Romo.
And people laugh and laugh. No, it’s not laughing matter. It’s the truth that the powers that be, from Jerry Jones down through the coaching staff, are not going to let go of Tony Romo.
They’re letting nobody wear No. 9. They're letting nobody inhabit Tony’s locker. It still sits empty, and I assume it’s going to sit empty for a while, maybe into the regular season - maybe as homage to Tony Romo.”
Kirby LeeKirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Wade Wilson cannot say this
“Here’s the point. Wade Wilson was the quarterback coach for Tony Romo in his first starting season, 2007. So he and Tony are [close], and I get that.
I’ve got to give Wade one point on the positive side. He did do a long podcast in which he raved about Dak, so he says all the right things about Dak except for one.
In this interview, he went one place you just cannot go. In this interview, he raised the possibility of Dak getting hurt in Week 2. He just throws it out there. You can’t do this, Wade Wilson.”
Matthew EmmonsMatthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
The Cowboys are tempting fate
“And I know Wade, and I like him a lot. He’s a good guy, but something is going on deep in his psyche in which you’re daring the devil. You’re tempting fate. If you dare to speak ‘if he goes down in Week 2’… it’s like our man LaVar Ball, ‘speak it into existence.’
You can speak it into positive existence or into negative existence. This is the ultimate jinx, this is the injury jinx. You raise the possibility, and you plant seeds of doubt into people’s psyches, even Dak’s psyche.”
James LangJames Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Dak Prescott deserves to be the face of this franchise
“And this young man has earned the right, with 11 straight wins and a division title… he earned the right to take over the franchise. To let go of Tony Romo and let this young man grow and mature and continue to become what I think will be the face of the Dallas Cowboys - certainly the leader of the franchise.
But Jerry’s not going to let it go.”
Tim HeitmanTim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Jerry Jones is still dreaming of a Tony Romo Super Bowl
“‘I’ve told you from the start. Jerry’s ultimate football fantasy, his fairy tale, would be for Dak to go down in Week 2 and Tony Romo to say ‘you know what? I love this broadcast thing but I’m going to go save the day for the Dallas Cowboys, and I’m going to prove my man Jerry Jones right for giving me all that money.’
‘I’m going to take it to a level Dak couldn’t take it to last year in the first playoffgame at home against Aaron Rodgers.’
That’s the scenario they’re all hoping for, wishing for, even sort of unwittingly try to speak into existence. It just turns my stomach to hear Wade Wilson raise the possibility that Dak Prescott could do down in Week 2.”