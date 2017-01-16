Skip Bayless’ 9 biggest beefs with the Dallas Cowboys’ loss

Down 7-3, the Cowboys were driving toward a score late in the first quarter when Dak Prescott hit Terrance Williams for a 22-yard pass to the Packers' 15. But the play was negated by this call on Butler, who briefly ran on the field before the play prior to being called off and was ruled to have participated in the huddle, which drew an unsportsmanlike conduct flag.

"He didn’t go in the huddle! He didn’t participate," Bayless said. "He didn’t duck in and hear a play call and then leave. ... He just ran on by mistake, he looks backward, is he in the huddle? He’s not even in the huddle. ... Oh, that’s a 15-yard penalty? That’s absurd! That’s robbery."

Instead of a first down in the red zone, the Cowboys faced a second-and-20 and ended up having to punt.

Matthew Emmons

USA TODAY Sports