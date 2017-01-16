Skip Bayless’ 9 biggest beefs with the Dallas Cowboys’ loss
The Packers outlasted the Cowboys, 34-31, on Sunday in the best game of the playoffs so far. It was a bitter disappointment for a top-seeded Dallas team that had its sights set on a Super Bowl bid.
In a game that close, with so many twists and turns, there will inevitably be several pivotal — and controversial — moments. Resident Cowboys supporter Skip Bayless took issue with plenty. Here are his nine biggest grievances on the game, from Monday's episode of "Undisputed."LM Otero AP photo
Mason Crosby's field-goal wizardry
The Packers kicker came up huge, nailing two 50-plus-yard field goals in the game's final minutes, including the winner as time expired. Both kicks were wobbly but somehow found a way to wiggle through the uprights, causing Skip to lament the Cowboys' bad fortune with the laws of physics.
"(Those were) two of the most bizarre field goals I have ever witnessed in my life," Bayless said.Kevin Jairaj USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Rodgers' crafty trickery
Facing a 3rd-and-5 on their own 30 on what would be their first touchdown drive, the Packers quarterback called an impromptu hurry-up play as the Cowboys were trying to substitute personnel, drawing a "12 men on the field" call against Dallas and a Green Bay first down. Smart play? Skip wasn't a fan.
"If you can't beat 'em, trick 'em," he said.Matthew Emmons USA TODAY Sports
Brice Butler's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty
Down 7-3, the Cowboys were driving toward a score late in the first quarter when Dak Prescott hit Terrance Williams for a 22-yard pass to the Packers' 15. But the play was negated by this call on Butler, who briefly ran on the field before the play prior to being called off and was ruled to have participated in the huddle, which drew an unsportsmanlike conduct flag.
"He didn’t go in the huddle! He didn’t participate," Bayless said. "He didn’t duck in and hear a play call and then leave. ... He just ran on by mistake, he looks backward, is he in the huddle? He’s not even in the huddle. ... Oh, that’s a 15-yard penalty? That’s absurd! That’s robbery."
Instead of a first down in the red zone, the Cowboys faced a second-and-20 and ended up having to punt.Matthew Emmons USA TODAY Sports
Morris Claiborne's illegal use of hands penalty
Down 14-3 in the second quarter, the Cowboys had the Packers facing a 3rd-and-6 in their own territory when Claiborne was flagged for a penalty on wide receiver Davante Adams that Skip thought should've been let go.
"(It was) the most bogus penalty called all day," Bayless said. "Come on. It’s the most ticky-tack, low-rent penalty you could call."
The Packers, bolstered by the free first down, went on to score a touchdown on the drive to take a 21-3 lead.Matthew Emmons USA TODAY Sports
The holding calls Jason Witten didn't get
Down 21-10 late in the first half, the Cowboys were trying to claw back. They took consecutive shots at the end zone to Witten, who was subject to a little defensive contact. Both passes went incomplete. Skip wanted a flag.
"Jason Witten on second-and-goal and third-and-goal gets held by defensive backs," Bayless said. "And the second one was really egregious. ... It should be first-and-goal at the 1. And guess what, it took four points off the board, and you don’t think those are going to be crucial in the second half?"
The Cowboys kicked a field goal to make it 21-13 at the half.Tim Heitman USA TODAY Sports
Dak Prescott's costly mistake
Trailing 28-13 in the third quarter, Dallas saw another promising drive end early, this time when Green Bay's Micah Hyde — who saw it happening all the way — jumped a route and intercepted Prescott on a wide receiver screen. Skip said it was Prescott's "one rookie mistake" of the game.
"Why they didn’t try to run (Ezekiel Elliott) at that point," Bayless said, "I have no idea."Michael Ainsworth AP photo
Aaron Rodgers' interception that wasn't
On the fourth-quarter drive that would lead to Crosby's first field goal, Rodgers threw what initially looked like an interception to Jeff Heath. But a flag came out, nabbing Anthony Brown for pass interference on Ty Montgomery. Skip agreed it would typically be a penalty, but ...
"It’s an uncatchable ball," Bayless said. "He threw it 15 yards over Ty Montgomery’s head."Tim Heitman USA TODAY Sports
The Cowboys' defense on the final pass
Rodgers' throw to Jared Cook in the final seconds that set up Crosby's game-winner is already the stuff of legend. Skip wants to know where the defensive pressure was.
"They played the abominable prevent defense on 3rd-and-20," Bayless said. "I hate prevent defense. ... They had attacked and played to win from 21-3, all the way to that moment. And on the key play of the game, they go back to what got them in the 21-3 hole."Matthew Emmons USA TODAY Sports
Jared Cook's stroll through the secondary
If you must play the prevent, at least shore up the deep pass options. Skip was no fan of Cook finding a seam — however small — in the Dallas defensive backfield.
"Seven DBs, four receivers, and you let Jared Cook alone on the sideline?" he said.Kevin Jairaj USA TODAY Sports