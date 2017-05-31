Shannon Sharpe: The Cowboys have lost control of the NFC East during an awful offseason

The Dallas Cowboys won an astonishing 13 regular-season games last year with a rookie quarterback, but most analysts are expecting Dallas to slide back toward mediocrity in 2017. The Cowboys' over/under in Vegas is listed at 9.5 wins.
On Wednesday's episode of "Undisputed", Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless reacted to an MMQB rating of every team's offseason.
This Cowboys offseason has been one big failure
“The worst, absolutely the worst in the NFC East. I’m disappointed that [MMQB] didn’t give them an F. Should have got an F. Failure.
"I love what the Giants did adding Brandon Marshall. You and I both know Brandon Marshall is a better player - was and still is moving forward - than Victor Cruz. You sign him, upgrade.
"You get Evan Engram, who is an upgrade over any tight end you had on your roster.
"Think about it, Skip. You’ve got Demarcus Lawrence coming off his second surgery. You lost Jack Crawford. They lost the entire secondary. Your big free agent [Nolan Carroll], on Memorial Day, got a DWI. How are you feeling about that, Skip?”
The quarterback situation might still be up in the air
“And then you’ve got the quarterbacks coach saying ‘Dak might go down Week 2, we might bring Romo back.’
"Still, Jerry Jones hasn’t said ‘this is my guy, I’m riding with him.’
"Guess what, [success is] short-lived. The Giants are going to win your division, they’re going to the playoffs. They’ll probably be the No. 2 seed, at worst the No. 3.And your Cowboys will be 9-7 and miss the playoffs.”
The Cowboys made some important additions throughout the draft.
“You’re going to be so wrong about this that I feel sorry for you, but I’m going to let you have your offseason gloating.
"… I do know who they drafted. I told you, Taco Charltonmade plays at Michigan. Every time I turned on my TV, ‘Taco, Taco, Taco.’
"And he will make plays in Dallas. You know it and I know it.
"Every time I turned on a Michigan game - I kept telling you, the best defense in college football. Better than saint Nick [Saban’s] defense.”
Philadelphia's offense will be better
“Look. I like what Philly did. Philly got two receivers: Torrey Smith, Alshon Jeffery. They brought in LeGarrette Blount. That’s a little pop. I don’t know how much LeGarrett [will contribute], but those receivers will provide more than what they had.
"Now, Washington… DeSean Jackson goes, Pierre Garcon goes. They’re looking at it [like], ‘OK, Josh Doctson missed basically the entire season, so that’s a receiver that we’re getting back to lessen some of the blow.'"
The Cowboys' veterans will feed off the rookies
“If you notice, he interrupted me before I could finish about the Cowboys’ draft. I didn’t finish on Jourdan Lewis. He made play after play at Michigan, he will make plays in Dallas.
"I told you, [Chidobe] Awuzie, every time I turned on a Colorado game, he’s just flying off my screen. He will make plays for the Cowboys’ defense. You are underestimatingAnthony Brown, their sixth-round pick from last year out of Purdue. He was really good last year.
"Orlando Scandrick was the best player on that defense in 2014, and he is getting healthier by the snap. He will be a factor next year.
"I think they’re going to be just fine with this infusion of rookie enthusiasm and energy."