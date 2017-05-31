Shannon Sharpe: The Cowboys have lost control of the NFC East during an awful offseason

This Cowboys offseason has been one big failure

“The worst, absolutely the worst in the NFC East. I’m disappointed that [MMQB] didn’t give them an F. Should have got an F. Failure.

"I love what the Giants did adding Brandon Marshall. You and I both know Brandon Marshall is a better player - was and still is moving forward - than Victor Cruz. You sign him, upgrade.

"You get Evan Engram, who is an upgrade over any tight end you had on your roster.

"Think about it, Skip. You’ve got Demarcus Lawrence coming off his second surgery. You lost Jack Crawford. They lost the entire secondary. Your big free agent [Nolan Carroll], on Memorial Day, got a DWI. How are you feeling about that, Skip?”