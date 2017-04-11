Shannon Sharpe explains why NFL teams can’t afford to reach for a QB in the 2017 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have the top pick in the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft, and while the team has desperately needed a franchise quarterback for more than a decade, Shannon Sharpe believes that reaching for a QB with the top pick this year would be a disastrous mistake.

On Tuesday's episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe reacted to projected No. 1 pick Myles Garrett's bold claim that he'd haunt the Browns if he's not selected first overall, and Sharpe explained why Garrett is the smartest option for Cleveland.