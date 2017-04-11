Shannon Sharpe explains why NFL teams can’t afford to reach for a QB in the 2017 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have the top pick in the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft, and while the team has desperately needed a franchise quarterback for more than a decade, Shannon Sharpe believes that reaching for a QB with the top pick this year would be a disastrous mistake.
On Tuesday's episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe reacted to projected No. 1 pick Myles Garrett's bold claim that he'd haunt the Browns if he's not selected first overall, and Sharpe explained why Garrett is the smartest option for Cleveland.
Garrett is the smartest choice at No. 1
“I would [take him No. 1] because I think he’s the safest pick.
There’s no Peyton Mannings, there are no Andrew Lucks, no John Elways in this draft. I think you’d be making a huge mistake, because [the Browns] do need a quarterback, but to take a quarterback this high with the No. 1 overall pick would be a huge mistake.
We’ve seen over the last couple of years when you reach for a quarterback… ask Jacksonville about reaching for Blaine Gabbert. What about Minnesota reaching for Christian Ponder?”
Garrett needs to be more dominant than he was in college
“The only knock that I have on [Garrett] is that he doesn’t play to the measurables game in and game out. Down in and down out.
Skip, the guy’s 6-foot-4, 272. He ran a 4.6 40. He had a 41-inch vertical, almost 11-foot standing long jump. And when you watch him play, he should be Ndamukong Suh.
You remember Ndamukong Suh his senior year at Nebraska? Warren Sapp, Bruce Smith, Reggie [White]. He should be one of those guys.
The guy’s fast, he’s strong, he’s agile… but I don’t see it game in and game out.”
The Browns can't afford to reach for a quarterback
“That’s what concerns me, but Skip, he’s the safest pick. Because if you take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick and he doesn’t pan out? They ruin you.
Here’s the question: If you take [Garrett] with the No. 1 overall pick, is he Mario Williams - who was taken with the No. 1 overall pick by the Houston Texans - or is he more like the No. 2 pick in 2002, Julius Peppers?
Now if he’s Julius Peppers… I believe Julius Peppers is probably going to go to the Hall of Fame. So if he has a career like Julius Peppers, I don’t think the Cleveland Browns will be very disappointed by taking this young man.”
Garrett never flashed No. 1 potential in college
“I am shocked by your answer, seriously, because the last time we talked on-air about Myles Garrett you were down on him. His production does not equal workout warrior production, right?
All I know is - I tell you, I watch a lot of college football, only on television. I don’t watch coaches’ tape. I wait and watch for someone to flash, to leap off my TV screen to the point that I say ‘wow, that’ll translate.’
And never did he leap off my TV screen. I look at the production, Myles Garrett’s, at Texas A&M - the majority of his sacks came against Louisiana-Monroe, Lamar, Rice, Nevada, UT-San Antonio. And in the SEC games he played, 21 of those, he had a grand total of 12 sacks.”
Garrett looked disinterested for much of his senior season
“He was asked at the combine by several NFL teams ‘what happened to you? It looked like you didn’t really care about playing after the first couple of games of your last year at Texas A&M?’
He said ‘I was hurt, I had a high ankle sprain.’ Eh, I don’t know. It sounds like Jadeveon Clowney, remember the last year?”
Shannon Sharpe: “He knows ‘if I finish healthy, I’m going to be the No. 1 overall draft pick.’”
Garrett might not have the right personality to be a dominant defensive player
“He was also asked, because he loves to write and read poetry, he was asked at the combine - and I think it’s a question that needs to be asked - do you think maybe you’re too nice to play football?
… I’m trying to rack my brain for those high-intellect guys who also had what former Chicago Bear and Chicago radio guy Doug Buffone calls that Cro-Magnon gene.
It’s rare. Because a lot of times, especially for a pass rusher, you have to be motivated by some sort of rage or split personality. It’s a whole different thing. You have to have that to attack that passer and get him on his butt.”
Defensive players need to have a different mindset
“To play defense, it’s a different type of a mindset, because you have to go to a cold, dark place. It’s the closest thing to one-on-one combat that you’re going to see. It’s a gladiator sport.
In order for me to do my job, I’ve got to first beat your butt.So I’ve got to beat the tackle, and then I’ve got to go to get to [the quarterback].
If he can do that, Skip… I played 14 years, I’ve never played with a guy that was a great defensive player or a great pass rusher - that’s not to say they weren’t out there, or maybe they did it when they got home - … [who was] sitting in the locker room reading poetry.
…. If that’s what it takes for him to get to that place where he can do his job most effectively, by any means. But it’s rare to find a guy that’s so even-keeled, so mild-mannered that can turn it on.”