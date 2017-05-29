Shannon Sharpe explains why Odell Beckham Jr. missing Giants’ OTAs isn’t a big deal

Battle lines have been drawn between Odell Beckham and coach Ben McAdoo

“I realize Odell has an out here, he just retweeted Roland Martin’s tweets, but I am not going to give Odell that out because, to me, retweeting is endorsing and… this is just me, but it’s a coward’s way out. I’m not calling Odell a coward, but if you want to say something, you should say it. Don’t just co-sign it.

But, in effect, you are co-signing what Roland said. To me, if you’re co-signing what was a scathing stance, I think you’re saying to your coach ‘hey, I’m with Roland here, and you can’t tell me I should be at a voluntary OTA.’

… Odell’s retweet is ‘you can’t tell me what to do.’ To me, I think battle lines just got drawn. I think shots just got fired, through retweets, but I’m going to call retweets co-signed, and I’m going to say they’re shots fired.”