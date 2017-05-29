Shannon Sharpe explains why Odell Beckham Jr. missing Giants’ OTAs isn’t a big deal

New York Giants superstar Odell Beckham Jr. was conspicuously absent from his team's voluntary organized team acitivities last week, as he chose instead to spend time working out in Los Angeles with Johnny Manziel and Cris Carter.
Over the weekend, though, Beckham retweeted a tweet from journalist Rolan Martin that was critical of those chastising Beckham for missing OTAs. On Monday's episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe explained why Giants fans shouldn't be worried about OBJ.
Battle lines have been drawn between Odell Beckham and coach Ben McAdoo
“I realize Odell has an out here, he just retweeted Roland Martin’s tweets, but I am not going to give Odell that out because, to me, retweeting is endorsing and… this is just me, but it’s a coward’s way out. I’m not calling Odell a coward, but if you want to say something, you should say it. Don’t just co-sign it.
But, in effect, you are co-signing what Roland said. To me, if you’re co-signing what was a scathing stance, I think you’re saying to your coach ‘hey, I’m with Roland here, and you can’t tell me I should be at a voluntary OTA.’
… Odell’s retweet is ‘you can’t tell me what to do.’ To me, I think battle lines just got drawn. I think shots just got fired, through retweets, but I’m going to call retweets co-signed, and I’m going to say they’re shots fired.”
Odell could just be posturing for a new contract
“I’m going to point out that 87 out of 90 players on the Giants roster did attend the voluntary [OTA]. Eli attended the voluntary. Brandon Marshall, one of the newest Giants, attended the voluntary. JPP, Jackrabbit, they attended the voluntaries.
Look, if you can tell me Odell’s stance is all about a new contract, I’ll be OK with that - but I’m not sure that’s what’s going on here. I think it’s Odell just wanting to do what Odell does.”
It's important for players to lay the foundation for the season in OTAs
“I’m with McAdoo about one point he made. He said ‘this time of year is about building fundamentals, communication, chemistry and trust.’ So he said ‘sure, you’d like to have all your players here, especially the great ones.’
Well, I think that was a shot at Odell. He wanted Odell there, the face of the franchise, to show the younger players ‘we’re a team on the verge. We failed at Green Bay, now let’s take it up to the next level.’
So I am with McAdoo here, and I’m not going to give Odell any ‘out’ just because he retweeted.”
Why should Beckham be required to show up for a voluntary activity?
“Skip, I don’t make anything of it. Now I don’t necessarily agree with the retweet, but if Ben McAdoo wants to make sure Odell Beckham is there, change ‘voluntary’ to ‘mandatory.’
If someone says ‘volunteer work,’ does that mean you have to do it, or you’re doing that out of the kindness of your own heart? This is a voluntary minicamp, which means Odell Beckham’s presence is not mandatory. Therefore, he does not have to be there.”
Beckham knows what he has to do to prepare for the season
“This is Odell’s third year in this system. If we had a new quarterback… OK, get rhythm, get timing with him. But nothing has changed. Head coach, same offense, Eli, same quarterback.
In Odell’s eyes, he’s looking at it like ‘I get more benefit from training with my personal trainers that [are] sport-specific, that’s going to help me get better at my craft, than going there, bull-jiving around… because that’s all they’re doing. You get nothing out of OTAs if you are a veteran player.”
The Giants' system is the same, and Beckham has always produced
“And I get all that camaraderie, chemistry… look, I’ve been to enough science classes in high school, I’m done with the chemistry stuff.
My thing is, if you’re a great player, you know what you need to get done in the offseason.
But let me tell you something, Skip. There have been three players in the 98 year history to start their first three seasons with 10 touchdowns and 1,000 yards.
Randy Moss, John Jefferson, and Odell Beckham Jr.”
