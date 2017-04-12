Shannon Sharpe’s message to Dez Bryant after WR reacts to criticism

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant shared his thoughts on racism in America in a series of Instagram posts Monday, and the following day NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe responded to Bryant and urged Bryant to educate himself on the issue.
Following Tuesday's episode of Undisputed, Bryant called out Sharpe and accused him of "twisting my words."
On Wednesday, Sharpe invited Bryant to come discuss the issue of race relations and racism on the show, and explained why he believes Bryant has a "shallow" perspective.
Dez Bryant: Shannon Sharpe is 'absolutely wrong'
“When I discuss a topic on this show, I don’t do it for shock value. I say what I truly, honestly feel. I do my homework, I do my research, and I try to speak in a way that the people at home will understand what I’m trying to convey.
Dez, I would love for you to have the opportunity to come sit and discuss your views, and then you hear my side, and we can go from there. But before you do, I ask that you do me this one favor.
I ask that you read the DOJ report - the Department of Justice report - what they found in the police department in Ferguson, Missouri. What they found in Chicago, and what they found in Baltimore, Maryland. And then, and only then, if you think personal accountability is the way, then we can have this honest conversation.”
“Dez, let me tell you something about being black in America.
Everybody knows baseball. In baseball, you get three strikes. If you strike out, when I come back up to the plate again I’m starting from scratch.
Being born black in America, I’ve already got one strike. That strike will never, ever go away. No matter how high I ascend, I still have that one strike.”
“Some things that Dez doesn’t understand are not blatant, they’re subtle. If you were following the election, everybody was talking about [President Trump’s] path to the White House.
They kept using the term ‘white working class.’ Skip, how many times have to heard them say ‘black working class’? They just say ‘he’s trying to get the black vote.’
But they also said something about ‘college educated white women.’ Oh, I guess black women aren’t educated? What’s that about?
…. Dez, you’ve got to be careful, because when you say ‘personal accountability,’ you feed and perpetuate a narrative that a lot of what is transpiring [in the lives of black Americans] is self-inflicted.”
“So if I’m personally accountable, does that mean that the barriers they’re putting in place trying to make it for difficult… because Dez, in the very state, the judges again, the court system again says these restricted voter ID laws are racially biased. People trying to do the right thing, and they’re putting barriers in place to make it more and more difficult for them to vote.
If I’m personally accountable, can I get access to healthcare? Can I get access to employment? Can I get fair access to education? That’s all I’m asking, Dez.”
“I get what you’re saying… but if you just look at you and say ‘I’m going to be responsible or Dez,’ that’s a narrow, that’s a shallow way of thinking, and I don’t think like that.
… I just think Dez needs to do a little more reading, a little more research to have a fair understanding and a grasp of what race is like in America.
So think about this, Dez. Think about what your life was like before you had that star on your helmet and you got that $14 million a year.”