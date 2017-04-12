Shannon Sharpe’s message to Dez Bryant after WR reacts to criticism

“When I discuss a topic on this show, I don’t do it for shock value. I say what I truly, honestly feel. I do my homework, I do my research, and I try to speak in a way that the people at home will understand what I’m trying to convey.

Dez, I would love for you to have the opportunity to come sit and discuss your views, and then you hear my side, and we can go from there. But before you do, I ask that you do me this one favor.

I ask that you read the DOJ report - the Department of Justice report - what they found in the police department in Ferguson, Missouri. What they found in Chicago, and what they found in Baltimore, Maryland. And then, and only then, if you think personal accountability is the way, then we can have this honest conversation.”