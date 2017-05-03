Shannon Sharpe and Cris Carter break down Jamaal Charles’ potential with the Broncos

Shannon Sharpe and Cris Carter debated whether Charles - a four-time Pro Bowler who has been limited by injuries the past two seasons - can be a valuable addition for the Broncos on "Undisputed".
No one knows how effective Charles can be at this point
“It’s hard to say. Over the last two seasons, he’s played eight games with 83 carries. He’s had ACL surgeries on both knees, and he had both knees scoped last year.
"I really don’t know what he’s going to be able to give. I would be lying if I said, ‘Oh yeah, [he’ll be great].’
"If he’s healthy, he can catch the ball. Mike McCoy likes to throw the ball to the running backs, I know that.
"Can he run the ball? Sure. But is he going to be healthy?”
If he can stay on the field, Denver has the right kind of system for him
“Now C.J. Anderson missed the bulk of last year with a meniscus tear. [Devontae] Booker, who they drafted, didn’t pan out like they thought he would. So what did John Elway do? He went to the market, signed Jamaal Charles, he got a running back in the [sixth round] - De’Angelo Henderson. ‘If I can just get two people with some healthy bodies, I think we’re going to be OK.’
"But for me to say definitively, ‘I know what he’s going to give you’ ... I don’t think anyone can. Because 83 carries, eight games out of a possible 32? You have no idea.
"If he’s healthy, he can be a major contributor, because Mike McCoy will use him. He can catch the ball and he can run the ball, he’s been a Pro Bowl player.”
This was the best choice for Charles
“Well this is the choice you had. Would you rather have Jamaal Charles, Eddie Lacy or Adrian Peterson?
"You know Marshawn Lynch was a homemade deal. And Eddie Lacy’s not an old guy, but he’s fat. And the only thing worse than being old is being fat.
"… These were your only choices when you look at the type of money they were going to spend. So, yes, you can say those things are obvious. So was Adrian Peterson. Eddie Lacy’s had some problems as a young person staying healthy.
"When you look at trying to add assets to your club - and I will say this is the best offensive team that [Charles] would have been able to play on, the Denver Broncos, because of the two wideouts. He’s played with a couple, he played with a good tight end in Kelce here lately. But overall, I’m talking about personnel, this is the best personnel.”
Charles' numbers speak for themselves
“He doesn’t have to be the bell cow, he can share the carries. And you made a very good point about Mike McCoy. It’s about style and fit. He’s a great receiver out of the backfield. He’s also great in blitz pickup. He’s a veteran player, he’s a good guy added to that locker room, and from a history perspective this is why I believe he can help them.
"They have a weak offensive line. And the ability to run the ball - not for yards, but attempts - if Mike McCoy can get 20, 25 attempts running the ball between the tackles. ... Now Jamaal might only have 12-15 of those, but his ability to run the ball effectively is the best.
"His numbers? Highest in NFL history, yards per carry at 5.45. Ahead of the legendary Jim Brown at 5.22. So I believe they’re going to get some of that. 5.4 yards a carry with a bad offensive line. So that’s a good fit.”