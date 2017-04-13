Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless react to Miami’s Jarvis Landry promising a sweep of the Patriots

After a series of major moves in the offseason to bolster a championship roster, the New England Patriots will enter the 2017 season as a heavy favorite to win Super Bowl LII - but a division rival is promising the Pats will suffer at least two losses over the course of the regular season.

During an event in England, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry saluted the Patriots for their long reign of dominance in the division, but also predicted a Miami sweep in their two games.

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless reacted to Landry's bold claim on Thursday's episode of Undisputed, and Sharpe ripped Landry for his statement.