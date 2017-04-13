Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless react to Miami’s Jarvis Landry promising a sweep of the Patriots

After a series of major moves in the offseason to bolster a championship roster, the New England Patriots will enter the 2017 season as a heavy favorite to win Super Bowl LII - but a division rival is promising the Pats will suffer at least two losses over the course of the regular season.
During an event in England, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry saluted the Patriots for their long reign of dominance in the division, but also predicted a Miami sweep in their two games.
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless reacted to Landry's bold claim on Thursday's episode of Undisputed, and Sharpe ripped Landry for his statement.
Jarvis Landry: The Dolphins will sweep the Patriots
Jarvis Landry wasn't saying this last year before the Dolphins lost twice
“This was so, so, so dumb. Jarvis Landry and the Miami Dolphins, were they not competitors last year?
Now Tom Brady missed the first game, Jimmy Garoppolo was going to start. I did not hear Jarvis Landry say one thing about beating the New England Patriots.
Tom Brady came back, [they] played the last week of the season. I did not hear Jarvis Landry say one thing about beating the New England Patriots.”
The Dolphins can't back up Landry's claim
“Everybody keeps talking about ‘the New England Patriots are not the big brother.’ Rex Ryan said the very same thing when he got to the Jets. They got him up out of the Jets, he went to Buffalo with that same brash bravado. Got him right on up out of Buffalo.”
You’re right, Jarvis Landry, the Patriots are not your big brother. They’re your father, and they’re going to tear your tail up for being disrespectful.
They’re not only your father, they’re the entire league’s father. This is the model that you try to aspire to be. There’s a reason why they’ve won five championships since 2000. And for Jarvis Landry, all of a sudden, because he says it ‘oh, it’s going to happen.’ Really?”
Landry has to let his game do the talking
“The thing you like the most about the Patriots is they don’t tell you who they’re going to beat, they just go play their game - because talking doesn’t win games, winning games wins games. Going out there and playing.
Now, I’m going to call my good friend Dan Marino. Dan’s about seven years older than I am. Now maybe he’s coming back, is going to play quarterback for the Dolphins. Maybe he can go in a time machine.
…. I don’t get it, Skip. This means nothing. Because when they lose, what are we going to say? And everybody’s going to say ‘well what was he supposed to say?’
He was supposed to keep his mouth shut and just go play the game of football.
Come September, whenever you have to strap it up against the Patriots, let the pads, let the touchdowns do the talking.”
No one in the AFC East can compete
“What am I missing. This is a team, the Patriots, [that] have won two of the last three Super Bowls. They’ve gotten better in the offseason than what they were when they finished as Super Bowl champs.
[Miami] got drug by Pittsburgh. New England drug Pittsburgh. But somehow, because you say ‘oh, I’m a competitor, we’re just tired of them winning,’ that’s going to mean something now?
Like Coach Belichick is going to go in there and talk to his guys. ‘You heard Jarvis Landry? I don’t think we should show up this week.’
This is so ridiculous, Skip. I just get tired of these guys saying these dumb things…. it’s ridiculous. The Patriots are going to kick their butts again, like they’ve been doing since Tom Brady and Coach Belichick got there. And there’s nothing Jarvis Landry, there’s nothing the Miami Dolphins or anybody in the AFC East can do about it.”
You can't condemn Landry for hoping something will change in the AFC East
“I get you, I hear you, but I am not going to condemn this as dumb.
And I’ll tell you why: I think Jarvis Landry was speaking more with his heart than his head, but I think his heart is in the right place on this one.
One of the most phenomenal streaks I’ve ever heard of in sports is that the New England Patriots have won this division eight straight years, and 14 out of 16. And I remind you, the two times they didn’t win it - in ’02, the year after the first Super Bowl, they tied with the Jets at 9-7 and lost a tiebreaker. So at least the Patriots tied for first. Then in 2008 Brady got hurt, and obviously they still went 11-5 and they tied with the Dolphins and lost a tiebreaker - again to Chad Pennington, who was then the Dolphins’ quarterback.”
Landry put a bit of healthy pressure on his teammates
“It’s such a long streak, it basically covers 16 years of dominance. When Jarvis Landry says ‘it’s ridiculous, it’s a problem,’ he is right.
Now there’s one cape you don’t tug on, and that’s Superman’s cape. In this case, No. 12’s in Foxboro. That’s the one guy you don’t mess with, so you probably should just let sleeping dogs lie.
The point is, he’s calling out his team at least from a position of strength. At least they were the wild card team last year. It wasn’t like they went 2-14 last year and he said ‘we’ve got to turn this around.’
…. At some point, you’ve got to try something completely different, and he’s trying something completely different. The odds are they were going to get their butts kicked twice next year anyway, so I can’t condemn him for saying ‘you know what, I’m just going to throw caution to the wind. I’m just going to write the check that forces my team to try to cash it.’”
Landry knows the Dolphins can't afford to be intimidated by New England
“And I liked what he said. He had a point of wisdom here. He said too often when we play the Patriots, we focus on what they’re doing opposed to what we can do to beat them.
And he’s probably right about that. They’re so intimidated, they’re so conscious of what the Patriots and Brady are doing. And he was nothing but respectful to them. He said ‘I have all the respect in the world for the Patriots. I respect Tom Brady tremendously.’ So it wasn’t like he was trash talking them.