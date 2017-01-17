5 moves the Seahawks need to make to win the Super Bowl next season

How the Seahawks can take the next step

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the most consistent teams in all of football. They’ve made it to two Super Bowls in the past half-decade, and have won at least one playoff game in each of the past five years. With Russell Wilson at the helm and the defense playing as well as it always does, the Seahawks are always in contention. However, despite sky-high expectations each year, the Seahawks are a few pieces away from winning it all.

That was abundantly apparent this season as they were bounced by the Falcons in the Divisional Round. The offensive line was whipped, Steven Terrell was embarrassed and Wilson’s best effort still wasn’t enough to beat Atlanta. To take the next step, the Seahawks have to make these five moves in the offseason.