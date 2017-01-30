Cris Carter: Here’s how John Lynch can overcome inexperience as the 49ers’ new GM

FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported Sunday that the San Francisco 49ers will hire FOX broadcast analyst John Lynch, a former Super Bowl champion who retired in 2008. Lynch has worked as an NFL analyst since his retirement, and the GM job in San Francisco will be his first role as an executive.

In a conversation with Colin Cowherd on Monday's episode of "The Herd", Cris Carter explained that while John Lynch may not be qualified to jump into a GM role immediately, there are ways to ease his transition.