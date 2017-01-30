Cris Carter: Here’s how John Lynch can overcome inexperience as the 49ers’ new GM
FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported Sunday that the San Francisco 49ers will hire FOX broadcast analyst John Lynch, a former Super Bowl champion who retired in 2008. Lynch has worked as an NFL analyst since his retirement, and the GM job in San Francisco will be his first role as an executive.
In a conversation with Colin Cowherd on Monday's episode of "The Herd", Cris Carter explained that while John Lynch may not be qualified to jump into a GM role immediately, there are ways to ease his transition.
Colin Cowherd: The 49ers' decision was a shock
"You know football, you know personnel, but John Lynch got hired as a GM, and wow. That shocked me. Would you be ready, today… you’ve played, you’ve broadcast. You’ve also had your camps down in Florida. So you’ve got a lot of personnel work. Could you be a GM today?"
Cris Carter: I wouldn't have taken that job
"No. I wouldn’t even accept a job as a general manager. Not qualified, haven’t gone through the course of action that I would able to definitively be able to grade players - that being younger guys in college, or guys in the pros.
"I believe a skill set can be developed, but over time. And when you’re calling games or involved in TV, like we have been, I don’t see a lot of transfer from one job to another."
Cris Carter: Many NFL executives should be annoyed by the hire
"I’m not upset by San Francisco hiring John Lynch, but for every scout, for every executive that’s been a grunt. That’s been traveling around this country trying to earn their keep in the business, they should be upset. African-American scouts and coaches … like, this would have never happened for an African-American. There’s no chance of it ever happening."
Cris Carter: Lynch’s move is ‘an anomaly.’
"So, I believe there’s people out there [who] can question San Francisco is doing, for overall lack of experience. From a minority standpoint, for an African-American, I don’t see this situation ever happening in the NFL. Happens in the NBA all the time because they give guys credit for playing in the league, knowing the game and knowing the players in the locker room.
"So you see that transition, but in the NFL, this is an anomaly.
"I'm happy for John. He's a great guy. He should take advantage of the opportunity."
Cris Carter: If you've transitioned out of the NFL, you aren't qualified to be a GM
"No team in their right mind should call Cris Carter and say, ‘Hey, do you want to be our general manager?’ For I am not qualified to do that, nor is any other player that’s played in the league and transitioned out of the league within the last 10 years.
"Now if you can go off into some business, get some experience … John Lynch is not John Elway, for his business operations are far more sophisticated, and Elway always wanted to be a part of the Denver Broncos. Managed and owned an Arena Football team, which had partnered with the NFL. You're bumping shoulders and you're kind of doing the same thing."
Cris Carter: Here’s how John Lynch can succeed as a GM
"If it was me, if I was John Lynch, I would hire Kyle Shanahan’s dad, Mike Shanahan, as the general manager. I would hire him as the general manager, and I would sit under him for two years as an understudy. And then in two years, I would take over and fulfill the last four years of that contract.
"But that's just me. I'd put a smart, older guy around me, and I'd have him at a lot of the press conferences. I would work my way through this unknown period that John is getting ready to go through before I though I was ready, in two or three years, to take over a full-time position."