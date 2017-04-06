Undisputed: Does Rob Gronkowski unfairly get a pass for his off-field antics?

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski raised eyebrows over the weekend by stepping into the ring at WrestleMania 33 as a surprise participant in the show and leveling a WWE star with a tackle.

It was the latest in a long line of off-field stunts for the lovable tight end, who enjoys his status the NFL's biggest party animal. But according to a report from Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman, some NFL players believe Gronkowski isn't held to the same standard as his peers and that Cam Newton wouldn't be able to get away with the same behavior.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe reacted to the report on Thursday's episode of "Undisputed," and Sharpe said that fans and media are far more tolerant of Gronkowski than any African-American NFL stars.