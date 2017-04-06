Shannon Sharpe explains why Richard Sherman would fit in perfectly with the Patriots

The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots have arguably already won the offseason with a number of huge moves that should ensure Tom Brady and Co. are the favorites to win a repeat title, but Bill Belichick may not be finished improving his team.
The Boston Globe reports that Richard Sherman would be "amenable" to a trade to New England, and the Patriots would be interested in adding the four-time Pro Bowler should they lose Malcolm Butler.
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe reacted to a possible Sherman-to-New England trade on Thursday's episode of Undisputed, and Sharpe explained why Sherman's history of off-field issues likely won't be an issue.
Sherman to the Patriots would be another offseason loss for the Cowboys
“I think he would be a great fit, but this is also sticking in my craw because Bill Belichick continues to attack the offseason as if his team was the one as a No. 1 seed that lost its divisional round game at home.
That happened to be in the other conference, and that happened to be Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys, who continue to sit back and do next-to-nothing.
I have advocated again and again… Jerry, wake up! It’s on a silver platter for you to go get Richard Sherman. I’m not the biggest fan of Richard off the field, but on the field I’m a big fan. And I think he had a really good year. You were hard on him, which you should have been, because you said he turned into a dirty player, and maybe that was some insecurity on his part.”
Joe NicholsonJoe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
The rich keep getting richer
“In the end, the stats tell you that if he was not the best corner, he was top two or three. So Jerry Jones is sitting there with the 28th overall pick, bottom of the first round. Just give it up for Richard Sherman!
You and I have agreed before, is there anybody n the draft who would be better right now than Richard Sherman for the next, I don’t know, three years? No! Nobody.
So, Bill Belichick, the rich just keep getting richer.
Again, I don’t know why he’s down on Malcolm Butler, I think he’s just done with him. Attitude-wise, and maybe because he’s a little bit of an overachiever, he’s a little smallish.”
Joe NicholsonJoe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
This deal doesn't make sense given Malcolm Butler's proven value
"Malcolm Butler I don’t think is really trying to give them a hometown discount. He’s like ‘look, where I started from…I want to get compensated for my work.’
This deal makes no sense to me, because I think Malcolm Butler is younger, and you want to pay Richard Sherman $13 million on your cap? I don’t think Malcolm Butler’s wanting that.
He does want Stephon Gilmore’s money, and absolutely he deserves it - because I’ve achieved this on your ball club. You still don’t know what Gilmore’s going to do. He did that in Buffalo. We’ve seen a lot of guys do well at one location, come to another location and they’re not the same player. So Butler is saying ‘hey, what about me?’”
Jason GetzJason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
I would take Richard Sherman over Malcolm Butler
“To me, I still say that right here, right now - because you say Tom Brady’s only going to last for two more good years, maybe if Belichick’s with you on that view, maybe he’s saying ‘I’ve got to maximize my window here with my superstar quarterback.
I’ll take Richard Sherman right now over Malcolm Butler. Money or no money. If the money is a wash as far as their cap goes, if they can fit him in right now after all the great moves they pulled off in the offseason - obviously Brandin Cooks, and they kept Hightower, Dwayne Allen…
If you can start at corner Stephon Gilmore, the most valuable corner out there in the free agent market, and Richard Sherman, arguably the best corner in pro football or one of the top three, you’re dominating on defense next year.
What’s not to like? I would take Richard over Malcolm Butler right now and I love the way Malcolm plays. I love his spirit and his spunk, a lot of times he’ll get beaten and then come back and make a play.
But Richard doesn’t get beaten. The stats are for every 15 snaps of coverage that he played, he only gave up one catch, which was No. 1 in the NFL."
Brett DavisBrett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle has made it clear they want to get rid of Sherman
Of course this would be a great move for Sherman and New England if they were able to pull this off.
Normally, teams that are trying to trade a player or acquire a player, they are very mum about this. The Seattle Seahawks have been very outspoken. I think they’re trying to wash their hands of Richard Sherman, because the general manager, John Schneider, says ‘this is real, this is real talk.’
… Here’s the thing. Richard Sherman is very outspoken, and some teams will tolerate that, but they won’t tolerate you being outspoken and disrespectful. I thought that Richard Sherman was not only disrespectful, he was openly and blatantly disrespectful.
Brett DavisBrett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
There is a long list of players labeled as 'distraction' who have been reformed in New England
"This is what we know - guys that have been outspoken and maybe caused some distractions in other locker rooms… Randy Moss, when he got to New England, he didn’t act like he did in Minnesota and Oakland.
Ochocinco, when he got to New England, he didn’t pull the stuff he pulled in Cincinnati.
And what about Corey Dillon? Corey Dillon got so upset once at the Cincinnati Bengals he took his shoulder pads, his helmet, and he threw them in the stands. When he got to New England he was a model citizen.
Richard Sherman, I can assure you, when he gets to New England he will be a model citizen.”
“But see, I don’t put all of this [reputation] on Richard Sherman. I put a lot of this on Pete Carroll. You said you like for your players to be open, you like for them to be able to speak freely.
Here’s the thing, you better put limitations on what you give players, because if you don’t they won’t put limitations on what they take.
… It’s amazing how guys can cause so much dysfunction - and I’m not saying Richard caused dysfunction - but when they go to New England, it’s like they’re in this zen place. It’s like they’re in this utopia and everything is hunky-dory.