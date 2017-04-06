Shannon Sharpe explains why Richard Sherman would fit in perfectly with the Patriots

I would take Richard Sherman over Malcolm Butler

“To me, I still say that right here, right now - because you say Tom Brady’s only going to last for two more good years, maybe if Belichick’s with you on that view, maybe he’s saying ‘I’ve got to maximize my window here with my superstar quarterback.

I’ll take Richard Sherman right now over Malcolm Butler. Money or no money. If the money is a wash as far as their cap goes, if they can fit him in right now after all the great moves they pulled off in the offseason - obviously Brandin Cooks, and they kept Hightower, Dwayne Allen…

If you can start at corner Stephon Gilmore, the most valuable corner out there in the free agent market, and Richard Sherman, arguably the best corner in pro football or one of the top three, you’re dominating on defense next year.

What’s not to like? I would take Richard over Malcolm Butler right now and I love the way Malcolm plays. I love his spirit and his spunk, a lot of times he’ll get beaten and then come back and make a play.

But Richard doesn’t get beaten. The stats are for every 15 snaps of coverage that he played, he only gave up one catch, which was No. 1 in the NFL."