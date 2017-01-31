Ranking all 50 Super Bowls, from best to worst
With 50 Super Bowls in the books, FOX Sports ranks the first half-century of the greatest sporting event in America.
Super Bowl XLII - New York Giants 17, New England 14
Was there really any doubt? A 16-0 Patriots team that rolled through the regular season game en route to the highest point total in NFL history and dropped 331 points in the first half of the season, more than 12 NFL teams did in the entirety of theirs, faced a pedestrian Giants team in the Super Bowl and had a perfect season in its sights when New York faced third-and-5 from its own 44 with 1:15 left and Eli Manning was within a fingertip of getting sacked. Somehow Eli escaped, found little-used receiver David Tyree, who lept for the ball and caught it on his helmet. New York went on to win by three points in perhaps the biggest upset in Super Bowl history.
New England's point differential of 315 was more than 535 points better than the AFC had combined. And then came the Giants.
Super Bowl XLIII - Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23
For my money the most entertaining Super Bowl, but without the historical implications of the only one ranked above it. You had James Harrison's 100-yard interception return with no time left in the first half, providing the biggest momentum shift in NFL history. Larry Fitzgerald scored the go-ahead TD with 2:37 left and then Santonio Holmes answered, tip-toe tapping in the end zone like a football Gregory Hines to put the Steelers ahead for 35 seconds left.
Super Bowl XLIX - New England 28, Seattle 24
Well, maybe there was one bigger momentum shift. With the Seattle Seahawks on the precipice of back-to-back titles, facing second-and-goal from the New England 1-yard line with 20 seconds and one timeout left, Russell Wilson telegraphed a pass to a covered Ricardo Lockette and had it picked by Malcolm Butler. Hindsight is 20/20 and all that nonsense, but with one timeout and Marshawn Lynch just standing there, Pete Carroll will take that one to his grave.
Super Bowl XXXVIII - New England 32, Carolina 29
Good news for Sunday: The Brady/Belichick Pats have never been in a bad Super Bowl and have most often played a classic. In this one, Jake Delhomme hit Ricky Proehl for the game-tying touchdown with 1:13 left (a regular Montana-to-Rice they were) before the Pats got the ball back for a 41-yard Adam Vinatieri field goal as time expired. The forgotten part of the Pats comeback: Panthers star kicker John Kasay (yes, star - I went to college in North Carolina during his career and people rocked his jersey like it was a Tom Brady No. 12) booted the kickoff out of bounds after the touchdown, giving the Pats field position that required them to get only about 30 yards to get into Vinatieri's range (they went 37).This content is subject to copyright. Boston Globe via Getty Images
Super Bowl XXV - New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19
We all know the story, but what if it could have been avoided? The Bills brought out Scott Norwood on a second down with 8 seconds left. After "wide right," there were still 4 seconds on the clock, necessitating a Giants' kneeldown. Why did Buffalo rush the kick? Why not try to get a few more yards to turn a 47-yarder (which was no joke back then) into something more palatable? The Bills had no timeouts and all, but 8 seonds is plenty of time to run a play to the sideline, no? Maybe intentional grounding rules, which were far less quarterback-friendly back then, were in the back of Buffalo's mind?Getty Images Rick Stewart
Super Bowl XXIII - San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16
Of the 12 plays on San Francisco's game-winning, 92-yard drive, 11 were run on first or second down. That's efficiency. John Elway's 98-yard drive in the 1986 AFC championship deserves all the hype it gets, and Montana's drive is revered, but he went 92 yards in the Super Bowl with 3:20 left! That should be the real "drive."
Super Bowl XLVI - New York Giants 21, New England 17
The most awkward touchdown run in Super Bowl history capped a back-and-forth game that stagnated a bit in the fourth quarter. Ahmad Bradshaw went up the middle for a 6-yard go-ahead touchdown with 1:04 left that had all the people rooting against the Pats (i.e. America) shoutong "NOOOOOOO!" (especially if you had a prop bet on the Giants scoring 18 points). Why? The Giants were down two points. Run down the clock for a chip-shot field goal to win the game rather than get in the end zone and give one of the greatest quarterbacks ever 60 seconds to score a touchdown. Tom Brady didn't and, in retrospect, I kind of agree with Tom Coughlin: Take the sure thing every time. It's not like these Pats had Randy Moss. Deion Branch was going to beat them deep?Focus on Sport Getty Images
Super Bowl XXXII - Denver 31, Green Bay 24
The key to this Super Bowl classic: field position. Denver had the ball on Green Bay's 39 with 5:59 left and punted, pinning the Packers on their own 11. After a three-and-out, Green Bay could only muster a 39-yard punt, putting Denver in Packers territory and making the eventual 1-yard Terrell Davis touchdown with 1:47 left all but a certainty.Focus on Sport Getty Images
Super Bowl XVII - Washington 27, Miami 17
John Riggins' fourth-and-1 run on the Redskins' fabled "70 chip" is still the most famous in Super Bowl history.
Super Bowl XIV - Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles 19
If you have trouble remembering the four Super Bowl wins of the Bradshaw/Noll era, this is the one with the catches. Terry Bradshaw threw two go-ahead touchdown bombs, one to Lynn Swann in the third and another, a 73-yarder to John Stallworth, in the fourth.Andy Hayt Getty Images
Super Bowl XXXVI - New England 20, St. Louis 17
After spending about 55 minutes wondering why Mike Martz wasn't feeding Marshall Faulk in a game in which the Rams were favored by 14, the Greatest Show on Turf finally showed up in New Orleans. Kurt Warner scored with 9 minutes left and then hit Super Bowl hero Ricky Proehl with 90 seconds on the clock to tie the game. Overtime was imminent. Except that the baby-faced Drew Bledsoe replacement expertly picked apart the Rams' defense, going 5-for7 for 53 yards in the last 81 seconds to set up Adam Vinatieri for the first of his Super Bowl game winners.This content is subject to copyright. NFL
Super Bowl XXXIV - St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16
The game that put an end to almost 35 years of Super Boredom and kicked off an era of classics. The game itself was kind of boring - Kurt Warner's high-powered Rams, which scored 11 points in the NFC championship, could only muster three field goals in the first half. But in the final 2:12, the Titans tied the game on a field goal, Warner hit Issac Bruce for a 73-yard touchdown just 18 seconds later and then Kevin Dyson came up about 30 inches short of sending the Super Bowl into its first (and, as of now, only) overtime. That 73-yard game-winner provided a nice bit of asymmetry for the Rams. Twenty years earlier, that's the exact length of the Stallworth touchdown catch that won Super Bowl XIV.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Super Bowl XXXIX - New England 24, Philadelphia 21
A Beatle did the halftime show for Pete Best's sake! And, oh yeah, watching Donovan McNabb execute perhaps the worst drive in Super Bowl history provided a good laugh.Getty Images Jed Jacobsohn
Super Bowl V - Baltimore 16, Dallas 13
When we say "best" we mean "best for fans." That reminder comes courtesy the 11 turnovers in Super Bowl V, which stands as the ugliest game of the 50 ever played, but was the first to come down to a last-second victory courtesy a Jim O'Brien field goal.Focus on Sport/Getty Images Focus On Sport
Super Bowl XLVII - Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31
In the game that made a faux elite QB $100 million and plunged a Super Bowl into darkness, the 49ers had four shots to win the game from inside the Ravens' 7 with 2:39 left. But Colin Kaepernick went 0-for-3 on the last three downs, all short, rightside passes to Michael Crabtree. I'd have protested the playcalling.
Super Bowl XX - Chicago 46, New England 10
A blowout, sure, but the '85 Bears were one of the most famous teams the NFL had ever seen (probably the most famous at the time) and seeing how badly they could whoop up on Steve Grogan made for the rare compelling blowout.Focus on Sport Getty Images
Super Bowl XIII - Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31
What might have been. Down 21-14 late in the third quarter, Roger Staubach found tight end Jackie Smith wide open in the middle of the end zone on third-and-3 from the 10. It would have been one of the easiest touchdown catches in Super Bowl history. Smith showed good form in sliding to the ground and letting the ball hit his chest, only he forgot the third step - wrapping his arms around the pass. It hit off his numbers like a bricked basketeball off the backboard. Dallas settled for a field goal and wouldn't score again until it was down 35-17 with three minutes left in a snooze of a fourth quarter.
Sports Illustrated/Getty Images Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
Super Bowl XXII - Washington 42, Denver 10
A compelling blowout for a different reason. Denver led Washington 10-0 in the second quarter and Redskins quarterback Doug Williams (who'd been flip-flopping starting duties with Jay Schroeder all season) appeared hurt when he took an ugly fall. Then, out of nowhere:
Ricky Sanders 80-yd pass from Williams (7-10).
Gary Clark 27-yd pass from Williams (14-10).
Timmy Smith 58-yd rush (21-10).
Ricky Sanders 50-yd pass (28-10).
Clint Didier 8-yd pas from Williams (35-10).
Five touchdowns in less than 10 minutes of game time -- a 35-point explosion that's happened only three times since merger and never, of course, in a game with any stakes close to the Super Bowl. The Redskins made it look so easy you wonder why more teams just can't do it (especially when you factor in that the Broncos had more time of possession in the quarter).
Super Bowl XLIV - New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17
The onside kick by New Orleans to start the third quarter is one of the great plays in Super Bowl history. It helped turned a 10-6 Colts lead, with Indy getting the ball to start the second half, into a 13-10 margin for the Saints. The Colts got the lead back until a Jeremy Shockey touchdown with 5:42 left and clinched it when Peyton Manning threw a pick, down seven, that Tracy Porter returned for a 74-yard TD.AP ASSOCIATED PRESS
Super Bowl X - Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17
Terry Bradshaw threw nine passes for 209 yards. Lynn Swann caught four of those for 161 yards. A tight game until the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh held on and went back-to-back.nflrt.com
Super Bowl XXXI - Green Bay 35, New England 21
The biggest disappointment is that Desmond Howard didn't do the Heisman pose after his touchdown return. And lest you think Howard won the MVP for one return, he actually had 145 return yards on top of the 99 yards from the TD, helping Green Bay win the battle of field position.AFP/Getty Images RHONA WISE
Super Bowl III - New York Jets 16, Baltimore 7
Earl Morrall, the NFL's MVP after playing in relief of an injured Johnny Unitas, threw three picks and left the game with a 9.3 QB rating before Unitas came in, too late as it turned out. The game itself was never really interesting, but the drama of whether the AFL's Jets could actually hold on to beat the mighty Colts of the NFL provided all the excitement it needed.
Super Bowl XXX - Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17
Dallas never trailed, but the Steelers had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead in the final minutes before Larry Brown's game-clinching interception. At the time, you took what you could get: It was the just the third time in 13 years there was a competitive Super Bowl.AFP/Getty Images DAVID AKE
Super Bowl XLV - Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25
The most forgettable of recent Super Bowls -- even accounting for the ones that weren't close. Maybe it's because Pittsburgh trailed all game?Getty Images
Super Bowl XL - Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10
Seahakws fans whined about the officiating, but how about directing the anger where it was due: at a defense that didn't see a gadget play that involved Antwaan Randle El, a former college quarterback, throwing the game-clinching touchdown pass.Sports Illustrated
Super Bowl VII - Miami 14, Washington 7
A boring game made temporarily exciting by a soccer-kicking Cypriot named Garo Yepremian's ill-fated pass attempt after a botched field-goal snap. Miami went undefeated and was feted for the accomplishment but hardly with the vigor a team would be today.Focus on Sport Getty Images
Super Bowl I - Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10
The first Super Bowl wasn't even sold out, which is okay because it was entirely uninteresting. But we had to start somewhere.
Super Bowl XVI - San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 21
From the second quarter on, the Bengals never had the ball down a single possession.Al Bello
Super Bowl XXVII - Dallas 52, Buffalo 17
Too high for a blowout? I'd rather watch an uniteresting game with scoring rather than an uniteresting game with none. Plus, this one had the Leon Lett play, which, amazingly and incongruously, is the most famous of the Cowboys' three 1990s Super Bowls wins.Gin Ellis NFL
Super Bowl IV - Kansas City 23, Minnesota 7
This is the line of demarcation for Super Bowl quality. Everything above this was a great, good or okay Super Bowl. The ones below this were just plain bad. You may notice that the bottom of the list is dominated by games from the first 20 Super Bowls. That's not recency bias. It's not the forgotten history of a bygone era. Basically, the Super Bowl used to suck. In the first 12 games, the losing team didn't score more than 17 points. There was a stretch of six games in seven years in which the losing team didn't even get to double digits. There have been some stinkers of late, but they're here and there. The 1970s Super Bowls were mostly dreadful.Getty Images Focus on Sport
Super Bowl XXXIII - Denver 34, Atlanta 19
John Elway's second Super Bowl was a bit easier than his first. Denver had a 31-6 fourth-quarter lead that was lowered by some garbage-time TDs.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Super Bowl XXVI - Washington 37, Buffalo 24
Speaking of garbage-time TDs, Washington had a 17-0 halftime lead and was up 37-10 midway through the fourth quarter before Jim Kelly threw a touchdown, saw his Bills receive an onside kick, and then threw another to make this blowout more respectable on the scoreboard.Focus on Sport/Getty Images Focus On Sport
Super Bowl 50 - Denver 24, Carolina 10
Though the game was close until a touchdown near the end, this was one of the ugliest efforts by a winner in decades. Denver had 11 first downs, Peyton Manning threw for 141 yards and a pick and finished with a passer rating of 55.6. At least he did better than Cam Newton, who came in at 55.4 thanks to the Broncos' stifling defense.Richard Mackson USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl XIX - San Francisco 38, Miami 16
After posting one of the great quarterbacking seasons in NFL history (I'd still rank it as the best), Dan Marino could only do so much against a far better 49ers team en route to its second Super Bowl title in four years. It didn't help Marino that the Dolphins had nine rushes for 25 yards. That included a 16-yarder, which means that on all but one running play Miami had nine yards on the ground.
Super Bowl XLI - Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17
Even though it was close and even though Devin Hester opened the game with a kickoff return for a touchdown, this never felt like a game the Bears could win. Maybe it had something to do with starting quarterback Rex Grossman.AP AP
Super Bowl XXVIII - Dallas 30, Buffalo 13
Buffalo, in its fourth straight Super Bowl, had a halftime lead but then saw Dallas score 21 points in a row, leading a bored America to wonder why any other team in the AFC couldn't beat those darn Bills.
Super Bowl XV - Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10
It was never close, as Jim Plunkett had one of the most efficient games in Super Bowl history in an easy win over Ron Jaworski and the Eagles.
Super Bowl IX - Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6
Pittsburgh's first Super Bowl title was won by perhaps the most boring score an NFL game can end in: 16-6. No one wants, or needs, to hear the story of those 22 points.Focus on Sport Getty Images
Super Bowl XXIV - San Francisco 55, Denver 10
The 49ers got their 55th point with 13:51 left in the game. Had they kept going, they might have been able to reach 70.AP AP
Super Bowl XXXV - Baltimore 34, New York Giants 7
One year after the Rams and Titans thrilled America, the Ravens and Giants didn't.
Super Bowl XXI - New York Giants 39, Denver 20
Move over, Jim Plunkett - Phil Simms had the most efficient game in Super Bowl history, going 22-for-25 for 268 yards and three touchdowns (150.9 rating, 7.4 points short of perfection) in handing John Elway the first of his three Super Bowl losses.
Super Bowl XI - Oakland 32, Minnesota 14
Maybe it's one of those "you had to be there" things, but how Fred Biletnikoff won MVP with four catches for 79 yards and no touchdowns while Dave Casper had four for 70 and one touchdown is beyond me.Focus on Sport Getty Images
Super Bowl II - Green Bay 33, Oakland 14
The AFL was never going to beat the NFL, was it?AP AP
Super Bowl XXXVII - Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21
An example of garbage time working the other way. This was a 34-21 game with 1:30 left before the Bucs scored two touchdowns to turn a not-so-close game into a blowout.Getty Images Focus On Sport
Super Bowl XVIII - Oakland 38, Washington 9
Close for the first 29:30 of the game, the Raiders blew it open when Jack Squirek picked Joe Thiesmann deep in Redskins territory. And, I said it last week and I'll say it again, Pete Rozelle handing off Lombardi trophies to Al Davis was about 10 times as awkward and 10 times as fascinating as Roger Goodell's possible awarding of Robert Kraft.AP AP
Super Bowl XXIX - San Francisco 49, San Diego 26
Super Bowl blowout fatigure had set in, with this Niners win the last of the run that happened more often than not from 1984-95.AFP/Getty Images Doug Collier
Super Bowl VI - Dallas 24, Miami 3
Mike Ditka had the honor of scoring a Super Bowl touchdown when Roger Staubach found him for a meaningless TD at the end of the game. Years later, Ditka would do the same for Refrigerator Perry while Chicago's greatest star, Walter Payton, looked on, scoreless in his only Super Bowl.Focus on Sport
Super Bowl XLVIII - Seattle 43, Denver 8
We have a selective memory when it comes to Super Bowls. Plenty of people picked Seattle to win this game, but the 43-8 blowout was a stunner. (Denver was favored by 2.5.) In hindsight, we like to think we could always see it coming.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Super Bowl XII - Dallas 27, Denver 10
The first of eight Denver Super Bowl appearances. All but one would be decided by double digits.
Super Bowl VIII - Miami 24, Minnesota 7
Miami's third straight Super Bowl and third-straight snoozer.Focus on Sport Getty Images