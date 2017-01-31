Ranking all 50 Super Bowls, from best to worst

Was there really any doubt? A 16-0 Patriots team that rolled through the regular season game en route to the highest point total in NFL history and dropped 331 points in the first half of the season, more than 12 NFL teams did in the entirety of theirs, faced a pedestrian Giants team in the Super Bowl and had a perfect season in its sights when New York faced third-and-5 from its own 44 with 1:15 left and Eli Manning was within a fingertip of getting sacked. Somehow Eli escaped, found little-used receiver David Tyree, who lept for the ball and caught it on his helmet. New York went on to win by three points in perhaps the biggest upset in Super Bowl history.

New England's point differential of 315 was more than 535 points better than the AFC had combined. And then came the Giants.