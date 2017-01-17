The 5 most crucial plays of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season

All that matters is getting hot at the end of the season and punching a ticket to the dance. No franchise knows that better than the Pittsburgh Steelers who, in 2005-2006, entered the playoffs as the No. 6 seed and ran through the AFC’s 3, 2, 1 before toppling the Seahawks to win Super Bowl XL.

As the Steelers prepare to head to New England to face the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, we take a look back at the crucial moments in their season that have led to their arrival at the Super Bowl’s doorstep.

Reed Hoffmann

AP