Philadelphia Eagles 2017 schedule Fox Sports Apr 20, 2017 at 8:48p ET September 10: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET September 17: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. September 24: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET October 1: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET October 8: Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET October 12: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers, 8:25 p.m. ET October 23: Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:30 p.m. ET October 29: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET November 5: Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET November 19: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:30 p.m. ET November 26: Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET December 3: Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks, 8:30 p.m. ET December 10: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET December 17: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET December 25: Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:30 p.m. ET December 31: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET