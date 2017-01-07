This may not sound like a compliment, but it is: Connor Cook isn’t terrible. Sure, he’s also not great, but we haven’t seen enough of him to make a strong determination one way or the other. By watching his college tape and his game against the Broncos in Week 17, it’s certain that he can make most, if not all, of the throws necessary to succeed in the NFL. He dropped a beauty to Amari Cooper over Chris Harris Jr., which came after running play-action and turning his back to the defense.

His completion percentage in college was subpar and sat below 60 percent, but that was more about his poor decision making than it was his ability to throw accurately. He has a good enough arm – better than Matt McGloin – which will allow the Raiders to throw the ball deep if need be. However, don’t expect them to. Cook needs to protect the ball, avoid mistakes and simply get it in the hands of his playmakers. There’s no need to try to be Derek Carr and save the Raiders. He just has to stay out of the way and let the Raiders win as a team.