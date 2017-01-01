NFL Week 17 injury report: Who’s in and who’s out
The end of the 2016 season is upon us
In a hectic Week 17, we're including only those players actually listed on a team's injury report. Many starters will rest on Sunday as they prepare for the playoffs (or look ahead to an early start to the offseason); if we tried to list them all, reading this list would require its own New Year's resolution.
Here are the biggest injuries you need to keep an eye on before your favorite team takes the field for Week 17. Keep checking back right until kickoff for your live updates.
Cam Newton, QB, Panthers (shoulder): Questionable
Newton was limited in practice this week until Friday, when he he was a full participant in the Panthers' final walkthrough of the regular season. He is expected to play on Sunday. — NFL.com
Sammy Watkins, WR, Bills (foot): Questionable
Watkins did not practice earlier this week before returning to the field as a limited participant on Thursday. There are no indications he'll be sidelined Sunday vs. the Jets, but with the Bills playing out the string, Buffalo could rest its No. 1 wide receiver if he's in pain. — Mike Rodak, ESPN.com
Justin Houston, DE, Chiefs (knee): Out
Houston experienced swelling in his surgically repaired left knee this week and will miss Sunday's game against the Chargers. The bigger question for the Chiefs is whether he'll be ready for the postseason. — Houston Chronicle
Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers (hip/knee): Out
Gordon tried to convince the Chargers to let him play in the season finale, but to no avail: "He was crushed," coach Mike McCoy said. "It's what you thought his reaction would be, just because he's worked so hard. I wish everybody worked as hard as he did to get back to where he was today." — Eric D. Williams, ESPN.com
Tom Brady, QB, Patriots (thigh): Questionable
Brady likely will play Sunday at Miami, as the Patriots haven't clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, although he indicated he could sit in the second half: “This time of year, the games, they keep coming. I think for all of us, you’ve just got to try to take advantage when you’re in there, and when you’re not, stay sharp.” — Keith Pearson, Boston Herald
Jay Ajayi, RB, Dolphins (shoulder): Questionable
Ajayi will be a game-time decision after injuring his shoulder late in Miami's Week 16 win over the Bills. He did participate in practice this week, but only in non-contact drills. — Jason Lieser, Palm Beach PostRich Barnes Getty Images
Sean Lee, LB, Cowboys (knee): Questionable
Lee recovered nicely from a back injury earlier this season, and the Cowboys plan to limit his exposure Sunday against the Eagles so he's healthy for the playoffs. “That’s part of the deal, I guess, down the stretch,” Lee said. “This is how it is. But yeah, I pride myself on being out there, and I’m trying to be out there as much as I can.” — Charean Williams, Star-Telegram
Theo Riddick, Lions (wrist): Out
The Detroit RB will miss his fourth consecutive game, as the Lions placed Riddick on IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers. — Adam Schefter, ESPNUSA TODAY Sports Raj Mehta
Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins (shoulder): Questionable
Reed was a regular inclusion on this year's injury reports, but he finally feels like his old self headed into Washington's season finale. "I’m feeling back to normal," said Reed, who suffered a grade 3 separation of the AC joint in his left shoulder on Thanksgiving Day in Dallas. "I’m able to take some contact on it and do some things in the run game." — John Keim, ESPN.com
Adrian Peterson, RB, Vikings (knee/groin): Out
Minnesota ruled out Peterson for Sunday's season finale against the Bears, which could mean the end of AD's Vikings career. — Associated Press
Randall Cobb, WR, Packers (ankle): Questionable
Cobb sat out practice this week in the hope that he'll be ready to go against the Lions on Sunday night. He should be a game-time decision. “We’ve got a plan in place,” Cobb said Thursday. “And we’re just trying to stick to that right now and get to Sunday.” — Rob Demovsky, ESPN.comUSA TODAY Sports Kim Klement
Jeremy Hill, RB, Bengals (knee): Questionable
Hill is reportedly "unlikely" to play in Cincinnati's season finale at home against the Ravens but will be a game-time decision. — Bob Holtzman, ESPN.com
Joe Haden, CB, Browns (neck): Questionable
Haden will have surgery after the season to repair multiple muscles in his groin, but it's his neck that's bothering him headed into Sunday's finale vs. the Steelers. Coach Hue Jackson told reporters there's a "good chance" the Browns CB will play, and Haden said he plans to be on the field. — Patrick Maks, Browns.comUSA TODAY Sports Winslow Townson
Janoris Jenkins, CB, Giants (back): Questionable
Coach Ben McAdoo expects Jenkins to be a game-time decision on Sunday against Washington. "He moved around well (Thursday), had a good mental day (Friday) and (Saturday is) going to be a big day for a lot of the guys, as it is this time of the year for a lot of players to get out there, get that launch speed going before we jump on the train." — Dan Duggan, NJ.com
Michael Crabtree, WR, Raiders (ankle): Questionable
For the fourth consecutive week, both Crabtree and fellow WR Amari Cooper (shoulder) are listed as questionable on the injury report with the expectation they'll play through the pain. — Sacramento BeeKim Klement USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Matthews, TE, Eagles (ankle): Questionable
Although Matthews missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson indicated the Eagles wide receiver will be ready to play Sunday against the Cowboys. — Zach Berman, Philly.comUSA TODAY Sports Bill Streicher
Darius Slay, CB, Lions (hamstring): Questionable
Slay was a limited participant in practice this week after missing Detroit's Week 16 game. He is expected to play against the Packers on Sunday but likely will be a game-time decision. — Kyle Meinke, Michigan LiveUSA TODAY Sports Tim Fuller
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Texans (elbow/wrist): Out
Clowney, who has missed just one game this season despite playing much of the year with a large brace on his arm, did not practice this week, and the Texans announced on Friday he will not play Sunday against the Titans. — Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle.
Spencer Ware, RB, Chiefs (rib): Questionable
Coach Andy Reid gave no indication this week that Ware would miss Sunday's season finale against the Chargers, but the Chiefs RB will likely be a game-time decision. — Terez Paylor, Kansas City Star