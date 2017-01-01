NFL Week 17 injury report: Who’s in and who’s out

The end of the 2016 season is upon us

In a hectic Week 17, we're including only those players actually listed on a team's injury report. Many starters will rest on Sunday as they prepare for the playoffs (or look ahead to an early start to the offseason); if we tried to list them all, reading this list would require its own New Year's resolution.

Here are the biggest injuries you need to keep an eye on before your favorite team takes the field for Week 17. Keep checking back right until kickoff for your live updates.

Cam Newton, QB, Panthers (shoulder): Questionable

Newton was limited in practice this week until Friday, when he he was a full participant in the Panthers' final walkthrough of the regular season. He is expected to play on Sunday. — NFL.com

Sammy Watkins, WR, Bills (foot): Questionable

Watkins did not practice earlier this week before returning to the field as a limited participant on Thursday. There are no indications he'll be sidelined Sunday vs. the Jets, but with the Bills playing out the string, Buffalo could rest its No. 1 wide receiver if he's in pain. — Mike Rodak, ESPN.com

Justin Houston, DE, Chiefs (knee): Out

Houston experienced swelling in his surgically repaired left knee this week and will miss Sunday's game against the Chargers. The bigger question for the Chiefs is whether he'll be ready for the postseason. — Houston Chronicle

Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers (hip/knee): Out

Gordon tried to convince the Chargers to let him play in the season finale, but to no avail: "He was crushed," coach Mike McCoy said. "It's what you thought his reaction would be, just because he's worked so hard. I wish everybody worked as hard as he did to get back to where he was today." — Eric D. Williams, ESPN.com

Tom Brady, QB, Patriots (thigh): Questionable

Brady likely will play Sunday at Miami, as the Patriots haven't clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, although he indicated he could sit in the second half: “This time of year, the games, they keep coming. I think for all of us, you’ve just got to try to take advantage when you’re in there, and when you’re not, stay sharp.” — Keith Pearson, Boston Herald

Jay Ajayi, RB, Dolphins (shoulder): Questionable

Ajayi will be a game-time decision after injuring his shoulder late in Miami's Week 16 win over the Bills. He did participate in practice this week, but only in non-contact drills. — Jason Lieser, Palm Beach Post

Sean Lee, LB, Cowboys (knee): Questionable

Lee recovered nicely from a back injury earlier this season, and the Cowboys plan to limit his exposure Sunday against the Eagles so he's healthy for the playoffs. “That’s part of the deal, I guess, down the stretch,” Lee said. “This is how it is. But yeah, I pride myself on being out there, and I’m trying to be out there as much as I can.” — Charean Williams, Star-Telegram

Theo Riddick, Lions (wrist): Out

The Detroit RB will miss his fourth consecutive game, as the Lions placed Riddick on IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers. — Adam Schefter, ESPN

Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins (shoulder): Questionable

Reed was a regular inclusion on this year's injury reports, but he finally feels like his old self headed into Washington's season finale. "I’m feeling back to normal," said Reed, who suffered a grade 3 separation of the AC joint in his left shoulder on Thanksgiving Day in Dallas. "I’m able to take some contact on it and do some things in the run game." — John Keim, ESPN.com

Adrian Peterson, RB, Vikings (knee/groin): Out

Minnesota ruled out Peterson for Sunday's season finale against the Bears, which could mean the end of AD's Vikings career. — Associated Press

Randall Cobb, WR, Packers (ankle): Questionable

Cobb sat out practice this week in the hope that he'll be ready to go against the Lions on Sunday night. He should be a game-time decision. “We’ve got a plan in place,” Cobb said Thursday. “And we’re just trying to stick to that right now and get to Sunday.” — Rob Demovsky, ESPN.com

Jeremy Hill, RB, Bengals (knee): Questionable

Hill is reportedly "unlikely" to play in Cincinnati's season finale at home against the Ravens but will be a game-time decision. — Bob Holtzman, ESPN.com

Joe Haden, CB, Browns (neck): Questionable

Haden will have surgery after the season to repair multiple muscles in his groin, but it's his neck that's bothering him headed into Sunday's finale vs. the Steelers. Coach Hue Jackson told reporters there's a "good chance" the Browns CB will play, and Haden said he plans to be on the field. — Patrick Maks, Browns.com

Janoris Jenkins, CB, Giants (back): Questionable

Coach Ben McAdoo expects Jenkins to be a game-time decision on Sunday against Washington. "He moved around well (Thursday), had a good mental day (Friday) and (Saturday is) going to be a big day for a lot of the guys, as it is this time of the year for a lot of players to get out there, get that launch speed going before we jump on the train." — Dan Duggan, NJ.com

Michael Crabtree, WR, Raiders (ankle): Questionable

For the fourth consecutive week, both Crabtree and fellow WR Amari Cooper (shoulder) are listed as questionable on the injury report with the expectation they'll play through the pain. — Sacramento Bee

Jordan Matthews, TE, Eagles (ankle): Questionable

Although Matthews missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson indicated the Eagles wide receiver will be ready to play Sunday against the Cowboys. — Zach Berman, Philly.com

Darius Slay, CB, Lions (hamstring): Questionable

Slay was a limited participant in practice this week after missing Detroit's Week 16 game. He is expected to play against the Packers on Sunday but likely will be a game-time decision. — Kyle Meinke, Michigan Live

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Texans (elbow/wrist): Out

Clowney, who has missed just one game this season despite playing much of the year with a large brace on his arm, did not practice this week, and the Texans announced on Friday he will not play Sunday against the Titans. — Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle.

Spencer Ware, RB, Chiefs (rib): Questionable

Coach Andy Reid gave no indication this week that Ware would miss Sunday's season finale against the Chargers, but the Chiefs RB will likely be a game-time decision. — Terez Paylor, Kansas City Star

