NFL betting lines and picks against the spread for every Week 16 game
It's a great week for betting on the NFL
There are only 32 games left in this 2016 NFL season, which means just 32 more opportunities to pick winners. With the postseason on the horizon, a nice helping of winning picks is precisely our gift to you this holiday season — we hope, anyway.
After a 7-8-1 showing last week, we're 116-100-7 on the year. Here are your Week 16 lines, picks and over/unders. And remember, with Christmas Day falling on Sunday this year, the majority of the games are on Saturday. Plan your wagers accordingly.
(Lines courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of 12/22. Pick listed first, with home team in all caps.)
Giants (-2.5) over EAGLES (Over/under: 41.5)
On this week's "Make Me Smarter" podcast, NFL insider Michael Lombardi shared his doubts that New York's defense is Super Bowl-caliber this season. That we're having the conversation at all, however, means the Giants should easily handle the Eagles on Thursday night.AP AP
Redskins (-3.5) over BEARS (Over/under: 46.5)
Christmas weekend means a slew of Saturday games, and in the early part of the day, we're putting our faith in the favorites. Yes, even Kirk Cousins. Consider it a Christmas miracle.Geoff Burke Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
BILLS (-3.5) over Dolphins (Over/under: 41.5)
Miami has struggled to stop the run at times this year, and rushing the ball is the one area where the Bills excel. On the other hand, it wouldn't surprise me to see Buffalo bumble its way to a loss to the Dolphins and seal Rex Ryan's fate.
Falcons (-2.5) over PANTHERS (Over/under: 52)
Trusting Atlanta in high-scoring games this season has worked out well. Against the Panthers and a shaky Carolina secondary, the Falcons are once again the pick as Las Vegas expects a ton of points.
PACKERS (-6.5) over Vikings (Over/under: 43)
Maybe if Adrian Peterson were healthy, we could see Minnesota keeping this one close. Instead, potential NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and his Packers are the choice as touchdown favorites in frosty Lambeau on Saturday.Stacy Revere Getty Images
PATRIOTS (-16.5) over Jets (Over/under: 44)
Laying this many points is a risk with any team, even New England. With the forecast calling for a relatively warm, clear day in Foxboro, however, I don't mind counting on the Patriots to wallop the Jets and build some momentum headed into the postseason.Getty Images Jim Rogash
Chargers (-6) over BROWNS (Over/under: 44)
I agree, Philip Rivers: when you think about it, you can't bet on the Browns the rest of the way this year. They're just too close to 0-16, a fate that seems all but assured at this point.Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Titans (-5) over JAGUARS (Over/under: 43.5)
One of my hard and fast gambling rules: bet against a team that fired its head coach in the last few weeks of the season.
Of course, we've been betting against Jacksonville all year, so Gus Bradley's departure really didn't change much.Getty Images Getty Images
49ers (+3.5) over RAMS (Over/under: 40)
The "fired coach" rule is in play here, as well, although wagering actual American currency on San Francisco to win, not just cover, is already giving me night terrors.Getty Images Getty Images
RAIDERS (-3.5) over Colts (Over/under: 53)
Andrew Luck is going to become very familiar with Khalil Mack this week in the Indianapolis backfield. Very, very familiar.
Buccaneers (+3) over SAINTS (Over/under: 52.5)
Over the past eight weeks, Football Outsiders' DVOA actually has the Bucs as a slightly better team than the Saints. We saw what Tampa Bay can do against a team with a high-octane offense and little defense last week against Dallas; I'm expecting an even tighter contest in New Orleans.
Cardinals (+8) over SEAHAWKS (Over/under: 43)
These two teams played to an awful 6-6 tie in Week 7, and the defense should rule the day once again on Saturday afternoon.
Bengals (+1) over TEXANS (Over/under: 41)
I honestly have no idea what to expect with Brock Osweiler on the bench for Houston this week and Tom Savage starting — and when in doubt, I take the points.
STEELERS (-5.5) over Ravens (Over/under: 44.5)
With a decisive win over the Ravens on Christmas Day, Pittsburgh will unleash a flurry of "Don't overlook the Steelers as Super Bowl contenders!" thinkpieces next week. In fact, fair warning: I'll probably end up writing one of them.Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Charles LeClaire
CHIEFS (-3.5) over Broncos (Over/under: 37.5)
The Broncos are clinging to a fading hope of claiming one of the AFC's Wild Card berths, but the Chiefs should all but extinguish that dream on Sunday night. They're a bunch of grinches like that.
COWBOYS (-7) over Lions (Over/under: 44.5)
The underlying numbers tell a far different story for the Lions than their win-loss record. Their fairy-tale season of fourth-quarter comebacks smacks head-on into reality this week in Dallas.