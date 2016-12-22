NFL betting lines and picks against the spread for every Week 16 game

It's a great week for betting on the NFL

There are only 32 games left in this 2016 NFL season, which means just 32 more opportunities to pick winners. With the postseason on the horizon, a nice helping of winning picks is precisely our gift to you this holiday season — we hope, anyway.

After a 7-8-1 showing last week, we're 116-100-7 on the year. Here are your Week 16 lines, picks and over/unders. And remember, with Christmas Day falling on Sunday this year, the majority of the games are on Saturday. Plan your wagers accordingly.

(Lines courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of 12/22. Pick listed first, with home team in all caps.)