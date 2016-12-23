NFL Week 16 injury report: Who’s in and who’s out
Here are the 25 biggest injuries you need to keep an eye on before your favorite team (or your fantasy squad, if you were lucky enough to make the championship game in your league) takes the field for Week 16. Keep checking back right until kickoff for your live updates.
(Note: If a high-profile player does not appear below, that means he was not listed on his team's injury report and should be expected to play — or is on injured reserve. The NFL also removed the "probable" designation from injury reports this year; players are either "out," "doubtful" or "questionable.")
Adrian Peterson, RB, Vikings (groin): Out
Peterson told reporters this week that he was just banged up and that he expected to play on Saturday. The Vikings disagreed, apparently, and announced on Friday that Peterson would be sidelined with a groin injury just one week after making his return from a torn meniscus. — Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com
Julio Jones, WR, Falcons (toe): Questionable
Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters on Thursday that Jones would play Saturday against the Panthers, marking the Atlanta wide receiver's first game back after missing two straight weeks with a toe injury. — Vaughn McClure, ESPN.comGetty Images Ronald Martinez
A.J. Green, WR, Bengals (hamstring): Questionable
Green told reporters on Thursday that he will play on Saturday vs. Houston, which would be his first game back since suffering a Grade 2 hamstring tear in Week 11. "It's big. Like yesterday, I was very excited to get back out there [at practice]," Green said Thursday. "Not playing for that long, no matter what our season is, I'm just happy to get back out there with my teammates." — Katherine Terrell, ESPN.comDiamond Images Diamond Images/Getty Images
Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers (hip/knee): Out
After Gordon missed Thursday's practice in the rain, it seemed unlikely he would be ready to play against the Browns in Week 16. Sure enough, the Chargers officially announced on Friday that Gordon will miss Saturday's game. — Michael Gehlken, San Diego Union-Tribune
Jimmy Smith, CB, Ravens (ankle): Doubtful
The Ravens probably will have to face Ben Roethlisberger without one of their top defensive players. Smith suffered a sprained right ankle in Week 14 and has not practiced or played since, although the Ravens opted not to rule him out on Friday. — Edward Lee, Baltimore Sun
Lamar Miller, RB, Texans (ankle): Questionable
Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters on Thursday that Miller is "day-to-day" and will be a game-time decision for Saturday against the Bengals: "I would say it's definitely day-to-day. He's working hard to get back. He's a very tough guy. He's a pro and he'll do everything he can to be able to play on Saturday night." — Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle
Jeremy Hill, RB, Bengals (knee): Questionable
The Bengals are reportedly optimistic Hill will be ready to go despite soreness in his knee after he played last week and was a full participant in Friday's practice. — Geoff Hobson, Bengals.comGetty Images Getty Images
Michael Crabtree, WR, Raiders (finger): Questionable
For the third consecutive week, both Crabtree and fellow wideout Amari Cooper were limited participants in practice, and for the third consecutive week, both are expected to be ready to play as the Raiders face the Colts on Saturday. — Raiders.comKim Klement USA TODAY Sports
Tom Brady, QB, Patriots (thigh): Questionable
The Patriots added Brady to the injury report on Wednesday with some soreness in his thigh, but he's reportedly "fine" and is simply resting in advance of the postseason. New England, meanwhile, is reportedly "as healthy as they could hope to be at this time of year," minus that whole Rob Gronkowski injury. — Mike Reiss, ESPN.com
Darius Slay, CB, Lions (hamstring): Questionable
Slay suffered his second hamstring injury of the season during Detroit's loss against the Giants in Week 15, and he missed multiple practices this week in an attempt to prepare for Monday night's game against the Cowboys. His status is "very much in jeopardy," however, and he'll likely be a game-time decision. — Kyle Meinke, Michigan LiveRey Del Rio Getty Images
Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals (back): Out
Eifert had played in every Cincinnati game since making his season debut in Week 7 following ankle and back injuries, but he'll miss Week 16 against the Texans, the Bengals announced on Friday. — Geoff Hobson, Bengals.com
Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings (hip): Questionable
Diggs was a full participant in practice on Thursday and should be a game-time decision Saturday against the Packers, although there are no indications he'll be sidelined with a hip injury. — Chris Corso, Vikings.comBruce Kluckhohn USA TODAY Sports
Sammy Watkins, WR, Bills (foot): Questionable
Watkins sounds like he plans on playing Saturday against the Dolphins despite continuining to deal with pain in his surgically-repaired foot. "My goal is to win out [this season]," Watkins told reporters this week. Still, he should be considered a game-time decision; if you're in your fantasy championship game and Watkins is on your roster, act accordingly. — Matthew Fairburn, NYUPAP
Randall Cobb, WR, Packers (ankle): Questionable
Cobb has battled an ankle injury for several weeks and has played through the pain. Signs are he'll do the same Saturday, but you'll want to double-check before kickoff to be sure. — Rob Demovsky, ESPN.comGetty Images Getty Images
Vontaze Burfict, LB, Bengals (knee/concussion): Questionable
Burfict was sidelined by a hit to the head during Cincinnati's Week 15 game against the Steelers, but he was cleared to return to play in that contest. This week, he self-reported concussion symptoms and entered the concussion protocol, and on Friday, the Bengals announced he would miss Saturday's game against the Texans. — Katherine Terrell, ESPN.com
Jared Goff, QB, Rams (concussion): Questionable
Goff participated fully in practice Wednesday and Thursday, and interim coach John Fassel made it clear he expects Goff to start Saturday against the 49ers. — Greg Beacham, Associated Press
Terrelle Pryor, WR, Browns (finger): Questionable
Pryor reportedly has ligament damage in the bottom knuckle of his right middle finger and is experiencing "intense" pain. But Pryor, who said earlier this year that he'd "cut my finger off" to help the team win, plans to play the rest of the season. “We play this game and try to give it our all and I meant what I said to you guys a long time ago about the finger,” he told reporters Tuesday. “And now I’m here, it’s the finger that’s off pretty much, so it’s time to go. It’s time to live up to what I said and I’m excited about it.” — Scott Petrak, Chronicle-TelegramDIAMOND IMAGES Diamond Images/Getty Images
Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers (elbow): Questionable
Olsen did not practice on Thursday but is "fully expected" to play on Saturday against the Falcons. With just 8 more yards receiving, he would become the first tight end in NFL history with three consecutive seasons of 1,000 or more yards. — Joe Person, Charlotte ObserverUSA TODAY Sports Steve Mitchell
Justin Houston, LB, Chiefs (knee): Questionable
Houston missed his second straight practice on Thursday with swelling in his injured knee, but Andy Reid told reporters the inflammation was "normal," and the Chiefs coach reportedly did not seem concerned about Houston's availability for Kansas City's Christmas Day game against the Broncos. — Mark Ortega, NFL.comUSA TODAY Sports Ron Chenoy
Theo Riddick, RB, Lions (wrist): Questionable
Riddick worked out with a trainer rather than participate in Lions practice on Thursday and he reportedly could be "nearing a return" after missing the previous two games with a wrist injury. Expect the Detroit RB to be a game-time decision on Monday against the Cowboys. — Kyle Meinke, Michigan LiveGetty Images Getty Images
Matt Forte, RB, Jets (knee/shoulder): Doubtful
Jets coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that Forte will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Patriots, although the Jets running back did not practice at all this week. — Darryl Slater, NJ.comGetty Images Getty Images
Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins (shoulder): Questionable
Despite not practicing at all this week, Reed remains a possibility to play on Saturday against the Bears, according to coach Jay Gruden. Reed should be a game-time decision in Chicago; if he can't play, Vernon Davis would be Washington's No. 1 tight end. — Josh Alper, NBC SportsGetty Images Jonathan Daniel
T.J. Ward, S, Broncos (concussion): Out
Denver's leading tackler will miss Sunday night's game against Kansas City, as Ward did not clear the NFL concussion protocol this week after suffering a head injury in Week 15's loss to the Patriots. — Andrew Mason, DenverBroncos.comRon Chenoy USA TODAY Sports
Luke Kuechly, LB, Panthers (concussion): Questionable
Panthers coach Ron Rivera told reporters he's leaning a certain direction in whether to play Kuechly against the Falcons, but he declined to make a final decision prior to kickoff on Saturday. Kuechly has missed four games with a concussion; although he was cleared prior to Week 15, he sat out Carolina's win over Washington. — Kelsey Riggs, NBC CharlotteGrant Halverson
Jon Ryan, P, Seahawks (concussion): Active
Typically, we don't list players who are cleared to play, and we very rarely list punters. It's worth noting here, however, that Ryan was cleared on Thursday and should be good to go Saturday against the Cardinals.
Why is that noteworthy? Had he been ruled out, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson might have been the team's punter. It's too bad we won't get to see that. — Bob Condotta, Seattle TimesTroy Wayrynen USA TODAY Sports