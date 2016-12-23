NFL Week 16 injury report: Who’s in and who’s out

Here are the 25 biggest injuries you need to keep an eye on before your favorite team (or your fantasy squad, if you were lucky enough to make the championship game in your league) takes the field for Week 16. Keep checking back right until kickoff for your live updates.

(Note: If a high-profile player does not appear below, that means he was not listed on his team's injury report and should be expected to play — or is on injured reserve. The NFL also removed the "probable" designation from injury reports this year; players are either "out," "doubtful" or "questionable.")