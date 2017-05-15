13 NFL veterans in danger of being cut this offseason

Cameron DaSilva
Next Gallery
El running back de los Vikings, Adrian Peterson, corre con el balón en un partido el 18 de septiembre de 2016 contra los Packers en Minneapolis. Peterson dijo el 25 de abril de 2017 que pactó un contrato por dos temporadas con los Saints. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)
10

9 NFL players seeking redemption in 2017
Start Gallery »