13 NFL veterans in danger of being cut this offseason

Every year after the draft, a number of players find themselves in danger of being released. Whether it has to do with past injuries, a lack of production, or a high draft pick having a good chance to displace them in the starting lineup, veteran cuts are just a part of playing in the NFL.

Most of the big-name cuts come after June 1 so that teams save more cap space and incur less dead money, so we could see a few well-known veterans on the chopping block relatively soon.

Here are 13 players who could be in danger of being released this offseason.