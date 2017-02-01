10 NFL teams that should overhaul their uniforms
The Detroit Lions announced on Wednesday that they’re going to unveil all-new uniforms in April as a part of a rebranding by the team. Black has been removed from the color scheme, and the team has already nixed the border around the logo.
With the Lions undergoing a facelift, we selected 10 other teams that need to do the same. A few teams on the list have gone through redesigns in recent years, while others are long overdue.
Cincinnati Bengals
Where to start? From the ugly tiger-striped helmets and shoulders to the ugly numbers, these are in major need of an upgrade. Their Color Rush uniforms were better, but they're still not perfect.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Bucs just redesigned their uniforms in 2014, and while there are rules prohibiting them from making changes again, their jerseys are atrocious. The bigger logos on the helmets were an improvement, but alarm-clock numbers simply don't work on a football field.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Another team that recently underwent a facelift (2013) makes the list because, well, they’re still terrible. The black and teal don’t mix, and gold only makes it worse – especially when it’s the primary color for Color Rush. Don’t get me started on those helmets, either.
Arizona Cardinals
It’s been more than a decade since the Cardinals made major changes, and another is long overdue. The piping down the pants and under players’ arms are completely unnecessary and don’t offer a clean look.
Los Angeles Rams
This one’s simple: Go back to the old blue and yellow uniforms. The Rams wore them a few times, but it has to be the case for every home game.
Tennessee Titans
One of the biggest issues with the Titans is the logo. It’s old-school looking and in need of an upgrade. With that, the Titans can improve the overall look of the franchise, including the uniforms. Mostly, they just need to pick a true primary color and minimize the use of the secondary one.
Carolina Panthers
The Panthers have essentially had the same uniforms since they became an NFL franchise more than 20 years ago. Just as the Lions discovered, light blue and black don’t mix well and it’s time for a change. Their Color Rush uniforms were significantly better.
New York Giants
*Gasp*
Yes, the Giants have classic, timeless uniforms. No, they’re still not good. White pants are a big upgrade, but that doesn’t solve the issue of New York’s jerseys being … boring. At the very least, they should replace the red on their road uniforms with blue.
San Diego Chargers
The powder blue jerseys are fine. The lightning bolts on the shoulders and down the pant legs are not, nor are the navy blue jerseys. There’s never been a better time to upgrade their uniforms with the team moving to Los Angeles.
New England Patriots
The Patriots are on the big stage more often than not it seems, but their jerseys have to go. There's simply too much going on, from the shoulder lines to the piping on the pants. Simplification is needed for New England.