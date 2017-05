We don't see too many trades in the NFL, and that's a shame — trading is one of the most interesting parts of sports. Ultimately, it's difficult for teams to pull the trigger on a deal — often a player that's being shopped in a trade is one that is also likely to be cut from the roster. Why give up an asset when you could wait and sign the player a few days later, right?

But this summer might be different. With the NFL Draft over and free agency operating at a snail's speed, the marketplace for players to fill critical roster spots might be found via trade.

And if that proves to be the case, here are nine players who could be dealt before the start of the 2017 season: