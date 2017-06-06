9 NFL teams that should wear throwback uniforms full-time

The NFL has seen the number of alternate and throwback uniforms worn drop significantly in recent years as the league puts safety first. Players are restricted to wearing one helmet all season long, which prevents teams from using helmets that would match throwback uniforms – unless it’s as simple as removing the decal.

Additionally, teams are allowed to wear alternates or throwbacks only twice a year, which isn’t nearly enough. These nine teams have some of the best old-school sets in all of football, and it’s time for each franchise to make them their permanent look.