Final 2016 season grades for all 32 NFL teams

Indianapolis Colts: C+

Another year, another missed postseason for the Andrew Luck-led Colts. This season in particular was disappointing, seeing as 10-6 or 9-7 (with a tiebreaker) could have gotten them into the playoffs. They probably deserve worse than a "C+", but 8-8 is still decent – just not for their standards.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

AP