Final 2016 season grades for all 32 NFL teams
Did your team pass?
It’s about that time for teams to be evaluated with the regular season officially in the books and just 12 clubs still fighting for a chance to win it all. Each team came into the year with different (realistic) expectations, from the Browns hoping to finish .500 to the Broncos aiming at second consecutive Super Bowl. Obviously, not every team was up to par as far as the regular season goes, so we’re here to tell you which received a passing grade in 2016 and which ones failed.Getty Images Getty Images
Arizona Cardinals: C-
The Cardinals came into the year with higher expectations than most teams after winning 13 games in 2015. They didn’t go 2-14 or anything, but considering how talented the roster was, the Cardinals fell well short of the standard we’ve come to expect from them.Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Jasen Vinlove
Atlanta Falcons: A
The Falcons surprised a lot of people this season by winning the NFC South and clinching the No. 2 seed. Part of their resurgence is thanks to the connection between quarterback Matt Ryan and coordinator Kyle Shanahan, but the running game has also helped. Even if the Falcons go one-and-done in the playoffs, the season has to be viewed as a huge success.
Baltimore Ravens: C+
Joe Flacco appears to be regressing despite posting his first 4,000-yard passing season. The Ravens were relatively healthy for most of the year despite a few injuries, but they still failed to make the playoffs in a down year for the AFC North.Getty Images Getty Images
Buffalo Bills: C-
The Bills were terrible on defense, and their passing attack was among the worst in the league. Sure, they led the league in rushing, but what did that get them? Ask Rex Ryan.
Carolina Panthers: D+
The offensive line was banged up, Cam Newton got little help from his receivers and the pass defense was atrocious. However, Newton’s struggles seem to get the most attention, mainly because, well, he was bad in coming off his 2015 MVP season. However, the Panthers as a whole failed to fit the bill of being a perennial contender just one season after reaching the Super Bowl.Jonathan Ferrey Getty Images
Chicago Bears: D
Jay Cutler’s injury threw a wrench into the Bears’ plans, but he was far from their only issue. They need to rebuild on defense and add playmakers on offense. No. 1 receiver Alshon Jeffery also proved this season that he can’t be trusted to play 16 games and be productive.
Cincinnati Bengals: D
From AFC North champions to third place in one season, the Bengals took a huge step backward in 2016. Everything from the offensive line to Andy Dalton’s play was subpar, and it’s why they missed out on the postseason. Every team is allowed a down year, but with mostly the same roster as last season – aside from losing two receivers – there’s little excuse for this performance.Getty Images Andy Lyons
Cleveland Browns: D-
No one expected the Browns to make any noise this season, and that’s the reason they don’t get a failing grade despite going 1-15. The rebuilding process is in full effect.
Dallas Cowboys: A+
You know the story: No Tony Romo, two rookies, Dez Bryant’s injury. The list goes on, yet Dallas posted the second-best record in the NFL. Not winning the Super Bowl would obviously be disappointing, but this is merely a regular-season grade, so they passed with flying colors.
Denver Broncos: B
The defending champs failed to make the playoffs due to underwhelming offensive play, but it’d be unfair to call this season a failure. They lost Peyton Manning to retirement, C.J. Anderson to injury and Danny Trevathan and Malik Jackson to free agency. They deserve some slack for a disappointing year.
Detroit Lions: B+
The Lions snuck into the playoffs on Matthew Stafford’s arm, and while they don’t have much of a shot to make a deep run, their season was definitely a success. They surpassed expectations and were more than competitive in the NFC North. Give them some credit, even if they didn’t beat many good teams.Leon Halip Getty Images
Green Bay Packers: A-
After 10 weeks, the Packers probably would have received a grade of ‘D’. They looked like they’d come up well short of the playoffs only to see Aaron Rodgers carry them to the postseason behind six straight wins. They certainly should have been better than 10-6, but everyone is 0-0 when the playoffs begin.Getty Images
Houston Texans: B
The Texans were fortunate to make the playoffs despite having a negative point differential. The weak AFC South played a huge role in their “success,” though they probably shouldn’t be praised too much for getting into the postseason. They’re just not a very good team outside of their stout defense.Getty Images Dustin Bradford
Indianapolis Colts: C+
Another year, another missed postseason for the Andrew Luck-led Colts. This season in particular was disappointing, seeing as 10-6 or 9-7 (with a tiebreaker) could have gotten them into the playoffs. They probably deserve worse than a "C+", but 8-8 is still decent – just not for their standards.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Jacksonville Jaguars: D+
So much for being an underrated playoff contender, huh? The Jaguars did next to nothing this season, regressing in every facet on offense. Sure, the defense was OK, but a 3-13 record is atrocious – even for the Jaguars.Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports Logan Bowles
Kansas City Chiefs: A
The Chiefs were once again overlooked by many people, rolling to a 12-4 record and the No. 2 seed in the AFC. They don’t win with 400 yards passing and 35 points per game, but the Chiefs get it done more often than not. The next step is a couple of playoff wins for Andy Reid.Getty Images Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams: F
The worst offense in the league led by the No. 1 overall pick and Todd Gurley. Yeah, that was the Rams in 2016. No one can be pleased with the way the team returned to Los Angeles, and the thinning crowds showed that. It was a failure of a season in which expectations were higher than in past years.
Miami Dolphins: B+
It’s not often a second AFC East team makes the playoffs alongside the Patriots, but the Dolphins did exactly that -- even without injured quarterback Ryan Tannehill down the stretch. Unfortunately, they’ll likely get trounced by the Steelers this weekend, putting a sour end to a pretty remarkable year.Mike Ehrmann
Minnesota Vikings: C+
Even after Teddy Bridgewater went down, the Vikings were considered contenders. Sam Bradford was expected to lead them to the playoffs, if not more, behind a Super Bowl-worthy defense. Too bad the running game was non-existent and the defense faltered down the stretch.
New England Patriots: A+
Yeah, the Patriots are good, but you already knew that. Anything short of a Super Bowl appearance would be a letdown, though. That just comes with the territory in New England.Getty Images Getty Images
New Orleans Saints: C
The Saints wasted another tremendous year by Drew Brees, and their window to win is closing rapidly. It’s time to stop making excuses and get back to the playoffs in a division that rarely has two really good teams in a given year.Getty Images Grant Halverson
New York Giants: A
The 2016 Giants are one of the most overlooked 11-5 teams in recent history, mainly because of Eli Manning’s struggles. However, they’re a very good football team and are legitimate threats to win it all. Even if they don’t, it’ll hard to fault them for it in a daunting NFC.
New York Jets: F
Just a complete disaster of a season from start to finish. There’s no other way to put it, and seeing the Jets’ season as anything but a failure would be a mistake. They were built to win now, and that simply didn’t happen.Getty Images Getty Images
Oakland Raiders: A+
This grade only makes Derek Carr’s injury even more heartbreaking. The Raiders had Super Bowl aspirations, but no one will be critical of them for a first-round exit. This is the start of a potential multi-year run.
Philadelphia Eagles: B-
It looked like the Eagles were tanking their season after trading Sam Bradford, but Carson Wentz at least made them competitive early in the year. A 7-9 record is nothing to have a parade for, but it could have been much, much worse.Getty Images Patrick Smith
Pittsburgh Steelers: A-
It shouldn’t be a surprise that the Steelers were back in the playoffs once again in what was another outstanding season. A second-half run saved their season from being a disappointment, but that’s why they play 16 games.Getty Images Getty Images
San Diego Chargers: C-
The Chargers get a bit of cushion with their grade for having to endure a multitude of injuries. However, finishing last in the division again is unacceptable. Not to mention, Philip Rivers was as turnover-prone as he’s ever been, which is concerning.Kevin Carden
San Francisco 49ers: F
The 49ers came into the year with the NFL’s worst roster, but two wins is never deemed a success in the NFL. At least the Browns were mostly competitive in their games outside of a rough stretch. The 49ers beat one team, and that was the Rams.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Seattle Seahawks: B+
Seattle’s defense was once again dominant, but the offense was subpar. Granted, the Seahawks still made the playoffs and likely will win their first postseason game, but they should have finished with a much better record.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B+
The Bucs came into the year as extreme long shots to win the Super Bowl, let alone make the playoffs. However, they nearly snuck into the postseason with a second-half surge. They appear poised for a strong 2017 season with Jameis Winston and the rest of the team rapidly developing.Joe Robbins
Tennessee Titans: B+
The Titans gave up the No. 1 overall pick and stocked up on additional picks to build for the future. Marcus Mariota, DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry gave Tennessee a dynamic trio and a core to build around for next season. Don’t be surprised to see them as AFC South champions and Super Bowl contenders.Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Ruszkowski
Washington Redskins: B
Washington won the NFC East last season and was in position to make the playoffs again, but Kirk Cousins had a terrible game at the worst possible time. Now, the offseason presents a bevy of questions on offense, but at least Josh Norman will be leading the secondary for years to come.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP