Undisputed: Does Tom Brady or Bill Belichick deserve more credit for Pats’ dynasty?

Eric Mangini: It's impossible to be as successful as the Patriots without a legendary QB

"This is a really hard question for me, but when I have to make a decision, I’ve gotta go with Tom Brady.

"It’s really difficult to win in the NFL without a quarterback, it’s obviously impossible to win in the NFL for as long as they have without a quarterback like Tom Brady. Now, that being said, Tom’s first year in New England … Tom wasn’t the Tom Brady that we know.

"We kept four quarterbacks, he used to work every day after practice, and there were some really rough periods. And Bill saw traits in him that he wanted to develop. And Bill giving him that chance to develop, giving him a year to become the player that he eventually became … it’s a marriage that works well for both of them, but at the end of the day I have to go with the quarterback."

