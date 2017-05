The Titans haven’t been to the playoffs since 2008, which is the fifth-longest drought in the NFL. Additionally, it’s the longest in team history, which means the Titans have never been this bad for this long. That streak will end this season after Tennessee just barely missed out on the playoffs last year.

With Marcus Mariota at the helm, the Titans are one of the most intriguing and exciting teams in the league. He’s a budding star at quarterback, and with the offense revamped to give him support in the passing game he’s sure to take another step in the right direction.

Corey Davis is going to bring a much-needed physical presence on the outside, giving Mariota a big-bodied receiver to target. Rishard Matthews, Tajae Sharpe and Taywan Taylor will also help as playmakers in the passing game.

On defense, the Titans added instant-impact players in Adoree’ Jackson, Johnathan Cyprien and Logan Ryan. They’ll improve what was a terrible secondary in 2016, helping to put Tennessee back in the playoffs.