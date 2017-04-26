The 2017 NFL stadium reallocation draft: Which home field would go first?

All this player draft talk got us thinking about a completely hypothetical draft idea. What if teams could redraft their home stadiums?
These are the ground rules: the teams will draft in the same order as they are currently slotted for the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft. And the stadium gets transplanted (along with the local climate) to the city that selects it in the place of its existing stadium.
The teams with multiple picks don't get to choose a second stadium; the remaining teams advance upwards. And the teams without a first-round pick (Rams, Vikings, Patriots moved to the bottom, ordered by last season's record. Finally, a team cannot choose to play in its own stadium. See how the chips fall.
Cleveland Browns: Lambeau Field (Packers)
With the first pick of NFL Stadium Reallocation Draft, the Cleveland Browns select... Lambeau Field. It's not the fanciest new toy, but you can't match its charm, ambiance and the home-field advantage the place creates. The Dawg Pound will lap it up for these new digs.
San Francisco 49ers: Arrowhead Stadium (Chiefs)
This is another pick motivated primarily by home-field advantage. Arrowhead is rough place to play, especially when the weather turns. It also has some awesome tailgating.
Chicago Bears: CenturyLink Field (Seahawks)
The Seahawks' open-air stadium is designed to create noise and would make a great cold weather home for the Bears.
Jacksonville Jaguars: AT&T Stadium (Cowboys)
Jaguars owner Shad Khan would be very pleased to see the 80,000-seat retractable dome on the board and wouldn't think twice about nabbing Jerry World.
Tennessee Titans: Levi's Stadium (49ers)
The almost-brand-new stadium (2014) is state of the art and while it's about 40 miles removed from San Francisco, that wouldn't be a problem if we're plopping it down in Nashville.
Kirby LeeKirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
New York Jets: U.S. Bank Stadium (Vikings)
The Vikings' brand new stadium (2016) has proved problematic for birds and has some traffic flow issues, but the stadium itself is gorgeous and puts fans close to the field. Plus have you seen that enormous gjallarhorn?
Los Angeles Chargers: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Falcons)
Considering that the Chargers are transients at the 30,000 seat StubHub Center right now, they will take the Falcons' soon-to-be-launched, $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium sight unseen.
Carolina Panthers: Sports Authority Field at Mile High (Broncos)
The Panthers have some bad memories there, but it's a wonderful stadium that Panthers fans could keep pretty loud.
Cincinnati Bengals: Gillette Stadium (Patriots)
There are some objectively bigger and better stadiums on the board, but the Bengals will go for Gillette in hopes of some of the playoff success rubbing off on them.
Buffalo Bills: Heinz Field (Steelers)
The Heinz Field playing field gets mucked up a lot but the Bills are a rush-first team right now and the stadium is a beauty. Besides, the Bills Mafia won't know the difference.
New Orleans Saints: University of Phoenix Stadium (Cardinals)
The Saints will want a dome. This one is fully retractable and the stadium is generally good-looking, so it's a good fit.
Arizona Cardinals: Superdome (Saints)
Call it a trade. The Superdome is a bit aged but no place gets rowdier. It's a credit to the Saints fans, but the dome helps. The turf would also work well for a Bruce Arians team that likes to stretch the field.
John David MercerUSA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles: Soldier Field (Bears)
Eagles fans would probably appreciate the rich history of Soldier Field.
Getty ImagesJohn Konstantaras
Indianapolis Colts: Ford Field (Lions)
Trading their corporate-ish dome for another one with about the same capacity.
Raj MehtaRaj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Ravens: Lincoln Financial Field (Eagles)
The Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium would have been better for color scheme continuity but it's taken, so the Ravens will settle for the solid but unspectacular Lincoln Financial.
Washington Redskins: M&T Bank Stadium (Ravens)
Speaking of the Ravens and financial insitutions, the Redskins don't have to pay a large shipping fee for the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium, a pretty nice receptacle for a football game.
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: FirstEnergy Stadium (Browns)
The Buccaneers lose their pirate ship but get to stay in a fairly similar late '90's era stadium that, yes, belongs to the Browns but may fare better in Tampa Bay.
Denver Broncos: Bank of America Stadium (Panthers)
With the Panthers occupying Sports Authority Field, the Broncos adopt Bank of America Stadium, one of the better physical structures remaining on the board.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Detroit Lions: Metlife Stadium (Giants/Jets)
With the 19th pick of the 2017 Stadium Reallocation Draft, the Detroit Lions select the modern, expensive and slightly disappointing Metlife Stadium. At least they don't have to share it like the Giants and Jets do.
Kirby LeeKirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Dolphins: EverBank Stadium (Jaguars)
After renovations it's got two pools, a ton of HD video screen and fancy new club seats. Pretty good deal for the Dolphins at 20 overall.
New York Giants: U.S. Bank Stadium (Jets choice)
The upside of sharing a stadium is that the Giants get the benefit of the Jets' high draft pick, and thus their home is U.S. Bank Stadium.
Joe RobbinsGetty Images
Oakland Raiders: Raymond James Stadium (Buccaneers)
With an opportunity to get a stadium with a humongous pirate ship in it, the Raiders choice is clear.
Picasa 2.7
Houston Texans: Hard Rock Stadium (Dolphins)
It's hard to keep track of the name of the Dolphins' stadium but presently it's Hard Rock. It's fairly old by NFL standards (1987) but just got a $400 million makeover.
Steve MitchellSteve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks: NRG Stadium (Texans)
Speaking of changed names, the Seahawks select the Texas-sized NRG, formerly Reliant Stadium, which is a decisive step down from CenturyLink but they can open the retractable roof to make it feel more like home.
Kansas City Chiefs: Paul Brown Stadium (Bengals)
Getting down to the end here, the Chiefs take Paul Brown Stadium. It's not Arrowhead but it'll have to do.
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY SportsKevin Jairaj
Dallas Cowboys: Lucas Oil Stadium (Colts)
The Cowboys knew they were moving on down from AT&T Stadium but they luck out with another modern dome.
Brian SpurlockBrian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers: FedEx Field (Redskins)
The Packers are still reeling from losing Lambeau and the shareholders opt for FedEx Field, a late '90s construction and also the site of their 2015 road playoffs victory.
Getty ImagesPatrick McDermott
Pittsburgh Steelers: New Era Field (Bills)
Remember the Bills took Heinz Field. The Steelers import this field from another blue collar city.
AP
Falcons: Nissan Stadium (Titans)
Yeah, there's a Nissan Stadium in the NFL (previously Adelphia Coliseum, The Coliseum and LP Field), located in Nashville. It's similar to the other late '90s models and now it moves to Atlanta.
Associated PressJames Kenney
Rams: O.co Coliseum (Raiders)
Because the Rams' current home is as-yet unselected, they have just two choices and the aged O.co Coliseum is the better option of the two.
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Vikings: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Rams)
The Vikings spent the '14 and '15 seasons playing in a college football stadium so this is old hat.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY SportsKirby Lee
Patriots: StubHub Center (Chargers)
The Patriots are now playing in a stadium designed for soccer with a capacity of about 30,000. At least it hails from California like Tom Brady.