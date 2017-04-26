The 2017 NFL stadium reallocation draft: Which home field would go first?

By now, you've probably read every mock draft in advance of tomorrow's 2017 NFL Draft in Philly. If not, here are two seven-round versions to get you caught up.

All this player draft talk got us thinking about a completely hypothetical draft idea. What if teams could redraft their home stadiums?



These are the ground rules: the teams will draft in the same order as they are currently slotted for the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft. And the stadium gets transplanted (along with the local climate) to the city that selects it in the place of its existing stadium.

The teams with multiple picks don't get to choose a second stadium; the remaining teams advance upwards. And the teams without a first-round pick (Rams, Vikings, Patriots moved to the bottom, ordered by last season's record. Finally, a team cannot choose to play in its own stadium. See how the chips fall.