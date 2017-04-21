The latest Super Bowl LII betting odds for all 32 NFL teams Andrew Lynch @andrewlynch Apr 20, 2017 at 8:26p ET The 2017 NFL schedule is officially official — which means it's time to look ahead to Super Bowl LII. What, did you think we'd wait for the games to play out this season? Nonsense! We want to talk Super Bowl LII winners, and we want to do it now. Here are the latest Super Bowl LII betting odds (courtesy Oddsshark.com, via Bovada). Getty Images Christian Petersen Cleveland Browns: +20000 San Francisco 49ers: +20000 New York Jets: +15000 Dennis Schneidler Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports Los Angeles Rams: +15000 Getty Images Getty Images Chicago Bears: +10000 Jacksonville Jaguars: +10000 Buffalo Bills: +10000 AP Los Angeles Chargers: +7500 Orlando Jorge Ramirez Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports Detroit Lions: +6600 New Orleans Saints: +6600 Chuck Cook Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports Philadelphia Eagles: +5000 Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP Washington Redskins: +5000 Mark J. Rebilas Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Miami Dolphins: +5000 Steve Mitchell Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports Cincinnati Bengals: +5000 Baltimore Ravens: +4000 AP AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +4000 Tennessee Titans: +4000 Trevor Ruszkowski Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Arizona Cardinals: +3300 Kelvin Kuo Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports Indianapolis Colts: +3300 Thomas J. Russo Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports Minnesota Vikings: +3300 Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP Carolina Panthers: +3300 Jonathan Dyer Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports Kansas City Chiefs: +2500 Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports New York Giants: +2000 Getty Images Getty Images Denver Broncos: +1800 Houston Texans: +1600 Getty Images Getty Images Pittsburgh Steelers: +1600 Oakland Raiders: +1200 Atlanta Falcons: +1200 Seattle Seahawks: +1000 Getty Images Green Bay Packers: +1000 Dallas Cowboys: +1000 New England Patriots: +400 Winslow Townson Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports Next Gallery 16 Green Bay Packers 2017 schedule Start Gallery »