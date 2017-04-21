Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe break down the Cowboys’ 2017 schedule

The Cowboys have one advantage over the Giants

"Here’s the point about doing this, and I’ve done this many, many years on national TV. It’s April 21, and invariably we will look at these schedules and say, ‘Uh-oh, uh-oh or gimme, gimme, gimme,’ and it’ll be upside down. A year from today we’ll look back at and say, ‘Wow, I didn’t know they were going to be that good. I didn’t know they were going to be that bad.’ Because one year ago I looked at last year’s Dallas Cowboys schedule and I saw Cincinnati, at Green Bay, at Pittsburgh, Baltimore, at Minnesota, and I thought, ‘Lord have mercy, that’s hellacious hard.’ And guess what, those games I just named became part of an 11-game winning streak by a fourth-round rookie quarterback. Were all those teams a little worse than I thought they were going to be? Maybe so, you could argue that. Dallas became better with Dak Prescott than I thought it was going to be. Even though I loved the Cowboys before the season started.

"But the Cowboys do have one advantage before I get to their schedule: On paper, the best team in the NFC East – we both agree – is the New York Football Giants. Do you realize the New York Giants drew the short straw here because they have to play four teams coming off a bye – four times they have to play a team that’s going to have two weeks to get ready for them. That’s advantage Dallas, I would say."