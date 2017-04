The 13 can’t-miss games on the 2017 NFL schedule. (Get ready for some Cowboys.)

After the shocking news regarding Ben Roethlisberger's return to Pittsburgh (in case you forgot, and you almost certainly did, he says he considered retirement) ... I don't have an end to that sentence; just wanted to remind everybody of that story. Anyway, the AFC is down this year, and forecasting any big game (beyond the Boston area) is a gamble. You think Oakland is going to be good again? I probably do, too, but the team could have just as easily been 8-8 as 12-4 last year and coming back to earth is a distinct possibility. Denver? Not until it gets a semi-consistent quarterback. The Dolphins? I smell regression. The Chiefs? Zzzzz. The AFC South? Come on, I'm eating. That leaves Pittsburgh and Baltimore, two teams that play twice a year in a hard-hitting series that transcends records. (It's like a poor man's Redskins-Cowboys in that way.)

When the schedule dropped at 8 p.m. on Thursday, all eyes in those two cities immediatly jumped to that Sunday night in December, when, if history holds, the teams will be fighting it out for the AFC North