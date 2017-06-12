7 NFL running backs ready to break out in 2017

DeMarco Murray has a history of injuries, and he’s never certain to play all 16 games. The guy backing him up just happens to be a very suitable replacement and was drafted in the second round last year. Henry is a serious candidate to have a breakout 2017 season, especially if Murray struggles or gets injured – two legitimate concerns at age 29.

Henry is a much better athlete than he gets credit for. He ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 247 pounds. Scouts and pundits alike were enamored of Leonard Fournette running 4.51 at 240 pounds, which just goes to show how fast Henry really is for his size.

Granted, Henry is not the shiftiest or quickest back in the NFL, but he does have good feet and can run through arm tackles with the best of them. Expect Henry to see an increase in carries this season with the Titans likely trying to keep Murray healthy and fresh for the long haul. We could see a pair of teammates rush for 1,000 yards each, which has only happened six times since the merger. Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams were the last duo to do it in 2009.