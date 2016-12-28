NFL rookie power rankings – Week 17
Dak Prescott arguably put up his best game of the season, but Ezekiel Elliott might have put the finishing touches on a Rookie of the Year campaign.Getty Images Getty Images
Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles (7th last week)
For the first time in eight weeks, Wentz threw the ball less than 30 times, and the Eagles picked up a win. Coincidence? At this point the Eagles are hoping to get Wentz prepared for 2017 and beyond. But he needs to take better care of the ball, having now thrown at least one interception in six consecutive weeks.
Passing stats: 352 of 564, 3,537 yards, 14 TDs, 14 INTsWPPROD
Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants (10th last week)
Shepard has quietly become one of Eli Manning’s more dependable targets. The rookie wideout hauled in his eighth touchdown and is second on the Giants in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. The No. 1 guy is going to be pretty hard to beat out.
Receiving stats: 62 catches, 653 yards, 8 TDsDiamond Images/Getty Images Diamond Images
Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs (9th last week)
Hill’s big-play ability was on display again, rushing for 95 yards on just six carries and picking up another touchdown. He has reached the end zone four out of the past five weeks and continues to be a threat in the receiving, rushing and return games.
Receiving stats: 56 catches, 547 yards, 6 TDsDenny Medley Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Ramsey, CB, Jaguars (8th last week)
Ramsey continues to be a thorn in the side of opposing wideouts. Over the past four weeks, the rookie has allowed receivers to tally just 145 yards while quarterbacks are completing just 34 percent of passes thrown his way. Oh, and he picked up his second interception Saturday.
Defensive stats: 61 tackles, 2 INTs, 0 sacks
Deion Jones, LB, Falcons (6th last week)
Jones increased his production with his fellow rookie teammate Keanu Neal missing most of the game against the Panthers. Jones logged a season-high 13 tackles, overtaking Neal for the rookie lead.
Defensive stats: 102 tackles, 0 sacks, 3 INTs
Michael Thomas, WR, Saints (5th last week)
Thomas showed off his big-play ability against the Bucs, finishing with a season-high 16.3 yards per catch. He’s all but guaranteed to have a 1,000-yard receiving year, but 100 catches doesn't seem possible.
Receiving stats: 82 catches, 981 yards, 8 TDsPeter G. Aiken Getty Images
Keanu Neal, S, Falcons (4th last week)
Neal was limited to just three tackles after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter against the Panthers. He still eclipsed the 100-tackle mark on the season and has been quickly become one of the best young safeties in the league.
Defensive stats: 101 tackles, 0 INTsCopyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Jordan Howard, RB, Bears (3rd last week)
The Bears’ season hasn’t produced much success on the field, but the team might have found its long-term answer at running back. Howard put up his sixth 100-yard rushing game on Christmas Eve, picking up 119 yards on just 18 carries.
Rushing stats: 229 carries, 1,178 yards, 6 TDs
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys (2nd last week)
For the 11th time this season, Prescott compiled a quarterback rating of better than 100. He threw three touchdown passes and was sharp from beginning to end, completing 75 percent of his passes.
Passing stats: 307 of 451, 3,630 yards, 23 TDs, 4 INTs
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys (1st last week)
Despite a season-low 12 carries, Elliott had another big game, rushing for 80 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys’ rout. But his lack of carries might have cost him a shot at the rookie rushing record. He needs 178 yards in a meaningless Week 17 game to break Eric Dickerson’s mark.
Rushing stats: 322 carries, 1,631 yards, 15 TDsGetty Images Getty Images